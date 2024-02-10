Afronita and Abigail's historic stint at the new edition of Britain's Got Talent has impressed many Ghanaians

A video of the Ghanaian duo prepping up for their audition has earned them massive plaudits from their fans

Many netizens thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the young dancers and urge them on

On February 9, Britain's Got Talent confirmed that Afronita and Abigail are among the talents who performed at its latest audition.

The Ghanaian duo's trip to the UK and historic Britain's Got Talent audition excited scores of fans who are rooting for the dancers to excel at the talent show.

A rehearsal video captured before Afronita and Abigail hit the stage has made fans even more hopeful.

Afronita and Abigail rehearse for Britain's Got Talent

Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah and Abigail Adjiri, known by their respective stage names, Afronita and Abigail, seek to take over the world with dance.

In a video captured before their Britain's Got Talent audition, the dancers were seen perfecting a dance routine to the viral La Bai song.

While Britain's Got Talent is yet to share footage of their performance and confirm whether they got the Golden Buzzer, a report from pop culture journalist Olele Salvador indicates that the dancers got approvals from all four judges.

Netizens react to Afronita and Abigail's rehearsal video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Afronita and Abigail's dedication towards Britain's Got Talent audition.

empressdaily5 said:

Wow I just saw this on ticktock and was really happy...just the moves was normal go hard next time. Love you massively

akosua_eve wrote:

See the way I’m smiling like a mumu

will16o9 commented:

This is beautiful, not the nonsense Guinness book of sakutuu people are fighting for nu

