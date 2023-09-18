The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has been sued by 40 police chief inspectors

Forty Police Chief Inspectors have sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over what they describe as an alleged refusal of the police service to promote them.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Kumasi, the police officers said they have been excluded from a series of promotions.

Graphic Online reported that this is because of a special amnesty to police officers who had obtained degrees before 2020, after enrolling in the service.

The officers said, despite serving for between 25 and 30 years, the police administration has promoted their junior colleagues under the same amnesty.

But they say they have been denied entry to the Police Academy to facilitate their promotions to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The 40 plaintiffs are therefore urging the court to order the IGP and the other defendants to increase their ranks, grant them direct access to the Police Academy and further restore their loss of income following the failure to promote them.

IGP previously sued over promotions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 82 police officers sued the IGP, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General.

The 82 officers said there was a deliberate ploy to deny their promotions despite being eligible for many months.

The officers filed a suit at the high court demanding that they be given the promotions due to them.

Dampare described as the worst IGP

During a parliamentary probe of an alleged plot to undermine the police hierarchy, COP George Alex Mensah was met with questions about the tenure of IGP Dampare.

YEN.com.gh reported that Mensah described Dampare as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

“I can tell you that for the 31 years that I have been in the Police Service, this IGP is the worst IGP.”

