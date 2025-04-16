Gabonese football star Aaron Boupendza sadly passed away in a tragic incident at his base in China

The 28-year-old striker reportedly fell from the 11th floor of his apartment building on Wednesday, April 16

Since news of his death emerged, tributes from his national teammates and the entire football world have poured in

The football world is mourning the untimely death of Gabon international Aaron Boupendza, who passed away at just 28 years old after a tragic fall from the 11th floor of an apartment building in China.

The incident occurred in the Yuhang district of Hangzhou, where the striker was living in a rented apartment.

Boupendza passes away after tragic fall

According to China Daily, local authorities confirmed that Boupendza fell from his balcony and was found injured at the scene.

Despite efforts by medical personnel, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Early investigations rules out foul play

The Hangzhou Public Security Bureau released a statement ruling out foul play. Their preliminary investigation — involving on-site forensics, witness interviews, and surveillance footage — found no signs of criminal involvement.

However, further details suggest Boupendza was with his brother at the time of the incident, per Goal.

Investigators are now focusing on whether an argument may have occurred.

His brother is expected to be formally questioned, and while no conclusions have been drawn, authorities have not excluded any possible scenario.

Gabon's president reacts to Boupendza's death

News of the forward’s sudden passing sparked an outpouring of grief across the football community.

The President of Gabon, Brice Coltaire Oligui Nguema, expressed the nation’s sorrow, stating on X:

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of Aaron Boupendza, a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May God bless his soul."

Aaron Boupendza's football career

Born on August 7, 1996, Boupendza had carved out a reputation as a powerful, direct attacker with a keen eye for goal.

His versatility across the front line, combined with explosive dribbling and an instinctive finishing touch, made him a valuable asset for every club he represented.

Ahead of the 2024 Chinese Super League campaign, Boupendza joined Zhejiang FC, where he quickly made an impact.

In just the third and fourth rounds of the season, he fired in two consecutive braces, placing him fourth in the league’s scoring chart and confirming his pedigree in front of goal.

His journey through professional football spanned multiple continents and showcased his adaptability.

Capped 35 times by his country, as noted by Transfermarkt, Boupendza was more than a goal scorer; he was a national icon who consistently carried Gabon’s attacking threat with courage and pride.

Source: YEN.com.gh