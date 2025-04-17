Big Akwes looked different after he visited a barbershop and had a toupee fixed, covering his receding hairline and prominent bald patch

The Kumawood actor looked infinitely younger as the toupee gave him a new and youthful look, to the surprise of many social media users

Ghanaians who reacted to the video were pleasantly surprised by Big Akwes' new look, with some folks joking that the clip was AI-generated

Popular Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah, known in showbiz circles as Big Akwes, has surprised many Ghanaians with a new look after visiting a barbershop and fixing a toupee to cover his bald patch and receding hairline.

In a video shared on TikTok, Big Akwes appeared completely different from his usual look. The toupee gave him a fresh and full hairline, making him look much younger.

The transformation quickly went viral, attracting comments from thousands of social media users. Many people who saw the video were surprised and even joked that the clip might have been generated by AI.

Big Akwes has often complained about his looks in the past. In a TikTok video from 2023, the actor expressed how unhappy he was with his appearance.

He mentioned that he did not find himself attractive and seemed worried about his baldness. Over the years, his bald patch had become part of his image, especially in Kumawood films.

Aside from the hair transformation, Big Akwes has recently been in the news for other reasons. He received backlash for making harsh comments about Ghanaian singer Cina Soul.

At a naming ceremony in Accra, he was asked if he wanted to apologise for his remarks. Instead of addressing the issue with seriousness, he laughed and brushed off the concerns, igniting even more outrage.

Big Akwes stirs reactions with new look

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users after the video of Big Akwes' new hairstyle went viral online.

𝐀𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐚𝐡 wrote:

"Big Akwes always says he is more handsome than Nkansah, Manu, Sunsum, Oteele and co... and it is true."

Yaw raj junior said:

"Big stop what you are doing it will spoil your Brand o, we know you as apanpamu pae."

Min Fred commented:

"Eih ah aaah yiee kyer3 s3 I can't talk, this is editing."

Bra Kojo Media wrote:

"But Akwasi intentionally shaves the middle o but this one de3 the hair is hairing mom."

Wilson_Harry_Barry said:

"You can see clearly that it is a wig piece they picked up on the floor, join am together as a combo."

Mill commented:

"Finally, the motorway is filled. This is very beautiful."

The video of the actor's new look is below.

Despite's son Saahene gets braids

Despite's popular son Saahene Osei also previously became the talk of the town because of his new haircut.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man had ditched his iconic low-cut for braids, impressing many Ghanaians.

Saahene grew out his hair for weeks and also grew out his facial hair, further enhancing his appearance.

