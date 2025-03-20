Prophet Ogyaba has opened up on his relationship with popular TikToker, Ohemaa Dynamyte

In a video, the man of God advised the young lady on who to choose as a suitor, while referring to her as his daughter

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many criticising the pastor over his remarks

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba has got netizens talking after going on a jolly ride with a popular Ghanaian TikToker, Ohemaa Dynamyte.

The two were spotted spending some time together in a vehicle, while Prophet Ogyaba advised the young lady on who a potential suitor was.

Prophet Ogyaba also opened up on his relationship with Ohemaa Dynamyte, stating emphatically that she was his spiritual daughter.

During their ride, Prophet Ogyaba advised her to choose a partner who is learned since she is wealthy.

"My daughter is loaded. So if you are a man and you want to come forward, make sure you're also learned. No one should come forward with an empty brain," he said in the video.

He further proposed a venue for the young lady's wedding, suggesting that Independence Square would be a great place.

Watch the video below:

Ohemaa Dynamyte clarifies relationship with Prophet Ogyaba

Rumours had it that Prophet Ogyaba and Ohemaa Dynamyte were in an amorous relationship. The news was rife when the news about Prophet Ogyaba and his alleged side-chick Cassie broke.

Ohemaa Dynamyte indirectly responded to the claims with a message on social media. In her post, she claimed Ogyaba was her "favourite Uncle."

The Prophet has also confirmed her comment by referring to the young lady as his "daughter."Netiz

Netizens react to Ogyaba's advise to Ohemaa

Netizens who saw the video of Prophet Ogyaba advising Ohemaa Dynamyte expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were impressed with the advice, others criticised them.

@kwekuboakyecc wrote:

"That’s not his daughter 😂 go and ask tik tok people."

@iamMrMarfo1 wrote:

"Hw3 you go watch inside sef then he Dey eat the girl lol."

@vcconxept_ wrote:

"Use the money wisely bro. Like for instance her teeth need some alignment. I recommend braces."

@boa25637_boakye wrote:

"Last last this girl go preg for 3 boys who are not even correct boys oo."

@anokyedenolf wrote:

"He is not the real father of this gal if u watch the video well ….so her real father should be careful oo..u see fire dey smile ? Ayoo."

@slypopo_ wrote:

"Hahaha some Ghanaians are funny ooo 🤣🤣🤣🤣 how some go to his church and still worship him."

@memphis_okai wrote:

"Afiga dem talk say na he did tai this girl."

@GeeIshmeal wrote:

"The boyfriend watching this with nothing going on for him."

Ogyaba uses his infidelity to preach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Dr Ogyaba got tongues wagging after he commented on his infidelity during a recent church service.

The outspoken man of God while preaching opted to address his infamous affair with budding Ghanaian singer Cassie.

Speaking with zeal and confidence Ogyaba focused on the positive aspects of his affair where he explained that the whole saga has shown his loyal church members.

