After nearly two years in court, the court ruled in favor of former Asante Kotoko Communications Manager David Obeng Nyarko

Kwadwo Bonsrah akak Super Obondede has been ordered to issue a public apology, and pay GH₵ 50,000 in damages

In the past, David Obeng Nyarko worked at Asante Kotoko in the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management

Former Asante Kotoko Communications and Brands Manager, David Obeng Nyarko, says he has won a significant legal victory against sports journalist Kwadwo "Super Obondede" Bonsrah after nearly two years of legal battles.

The ruling, which came out after a lengthy court case, is not only a win for David but also sets an important precedent for how defamation cases should be handled in the media. David, who had been the target of defamatory statements made by Bonsrah, announced the verdict with gratitude and a sense of vindication.

Former Asante Kotoko spokesman David Obeng Nyarko announces legal victory against sports journalist Kwadwo Bonsrah. Image credit: David Obeng Nyarko

Source: Facebook

The case was a test of both the integrity of journalistic responsibility and the power of the legal system to hold individuals accountable for spreading falsehoods.

The Defamation Case: An overview

David worked at Asante Kotoko who recently defeated Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League. In his Facebook post, described the ruling as a “final verdict” after a protracted legal struggle. The case stemmed from a series of defamatory statements made by Kwadwo Bonsrah, a sports journalis twith Agyapa TV, about David's character and professional conduct.

The nature of the defamatory statements was serious and malicious, affecting David’s reputation within the football and media community.

Bonsrah made public claims that were not only baseless but also harmful to David’s personal and professional standing.

''After almost two years in court, the verdict is finally here. The court has ruled in my favor, confirming that the defamatory statements made about me by Kwadwo “Super Obondede” Bonsra were false and unjust.'' David Obeng announced.

Court’s Verdict: A clear victory for David

The court’s ruling was clear-cut in David's favor, confirming that the statements made by Bonsrah were indeed defamatory. According to the verdict, the journalist's claims were not backed by any factual evidence and were maliciously designed to harm David’s reputation. The court outlined several corrective actions that Bonsrah must take as part of the judgment.

Unqualified Written Apology

The court ordered Bonsrah to issue a full and unqualified written apology to David. This apology must be issued within two weeks, and it must acknowledge the false nature of the defamatory statements and the harm caused to David’s reputation.

Agyapa TV sports journalist Kwadwo Bonsrah alias Super Obondede has reportedly lost a significant legal case to ex-Kotoko spokesman David Obeng Nyarko

Source: Facebook

Withdrawal of False Publication

Bonsrah was also ordered to withdraw the false publication from all his social media platforms. This decision reinforces the court's recognition of the powerful influence social media holds in shaping public opinion and the importance of ensuring that false information is retracted.

Injunction Against Further Defamation

The court placed an injunction on Bonsrah, preventing him from making any further defamatory statements about David. This ruling highlights the court’s commitment to protecting individuals from ongoing harm caused by defamation.

Financial Compensation

As part of the ruling, Bonsrah was also ordered to pay damages amounting to GH₵ 50,000 as well as legal costs totaling GH₵ 15,000. The damages awarded are meant to compensate David for the harm caused by the defamatory statements and to send a strong message that such actions have real financial consequences.

The importance of the ruling

This legal victory is significant not only for the former Asante Kotoko spokesman but also for the broader Ghanaian media landscape. In an era where social media platforms amplify public figures’ reputations and statements, defamation cases have become increasingly common.

The case serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of spreading false and harmful information without evidence, especially when the subject is a public figure or professional.

For the former Bofoakwa Tano General Manager, the ruling offers a sense of closure after enduring years of public scrutiny due to Bonsrah’s false claims. As a prominent figure in the Ghana sports industry, his reputation was a valuable asset that was unjustly tarnished.

Courts sends strong message

The court's decision to order both a public apology and financial compensation sends a strong message that even influential individuals, such as sports journalists, are not above the law when it comes to defamation.

David’s legal victory against Kwadwo Bonsrah represents a pivotal moment in the fight for media accountability and justice. The verdict affirms the power of the courts to hold individuals and media figures accountable for defamation and sets a strong precedent for future cases. It also serves as a reminder that freedom of expression comes with the responsibility to avoid spreading false information that could harm others.

David shows gratitude

David expressed his deep gratitude to his legal team, who were instrumental in securing this victory. The complexity of defamation cases, particularly those involving public figures, requires an experienced and resilient legal team. In this case, David’s legal team worked tirelessly to ensure that justice was served, highlighting the importance of having competent legal representation in high-profile cases.

The case also underscores the growing role of legal professionals in managing reputational harm, particularly for public figures. Legal teams not only assist in defending clients against defamatory statements but also help in navigating the intricacies of media law and ensuring that the client's rights are upheld in court.

Kotoko won't forget Pooley's service

