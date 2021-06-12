Stonebwoy, his wife , and children have gone on a weekend vacation to have some fun

The Putuu singer's family visited the Akosombo area for their vacation with some of his Burniton Group members on board

Videos and photos from the vacation have popped up showing some of the sweet moments

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Dancehall supertar Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has had fun weekend with his family.

The Putuu hitmaker took his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong), their daughter, Jidula, and son, Janam, for weekend vacation at Royal Senchi Hotel.

Also joining Stonebwoy and his family were members of his Burniton Music Group label.

Photo collage of Stonebwoy and his family on a vacation Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Videos and photos from the special vacation have popped up showing Stonebwoy's family having a great time together.

In one of the photos, Stonebwoy and his wife were seen wearing life jackets as they readied for a ride on the Volta River.

Another photo had Jidula sitting in a boat with her back facing the camera while a member of Stonebwoy's team sat in another boat nearby.

The photos were shared Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy is seen riding on a boat with his squad and showing off some dance moves.

Another video shared by Stonbwoy on his Tik Tok page show the singer inside a room with his daughter and son.

Playing in the background was, Critical, his song featuring Nigeria's Zlatan

Stonebwoy tours Nigeria and Ivory Coast

The weekend vacation with his family and team comes after many weeks of Stonebwoy going out of the country.

Stonebwoy went on a media tour in Nigeria in late April. It was during tour that he visited singer Davido.

The two artistes who previously collaborated on the hit single, Activate which was released in December 2020 were spotted in a video having fun in Davido's studio.

Stonebwoy followed the Nigerian tour with a tour of La Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast).

During his tour of Ivory Coast, Stonebwoy linked up with legendary Reggae singer AlphaBlondy who announced on Instagram that he was cooking tune with the Ghanaian star.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen