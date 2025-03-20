Adwoa Safo Notified To Retract Claims About The Late Former School Feeding Boss
- Sarah Adwoa Safo has been asked to retract her claims that Madam Gertrude Quashigah, former boss of Ghana's School Feeding Program was corrupt
- The family of the former school feeding boss, now late, issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the former NPP MP
- Their message to Adwoa Safo comes after the latter's party cautioned her against engaging the media
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The family of the late Madam Gertrude Essie Quashigah has addressed corruption claims against the former school feeding boss.
This comes after Adwoa Safo alleged in an interview that the director of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) was corrupt.
Adwoa Safo, who was the Minister for Gender at the time claimed that the late woman was uncooperative during her tenure.
The former NPP MP's aspersions about the former school feeding boss former NPP MP who has been on a spree to hold her own against her party for throwing the bus.
Gertrude Quashie's family speaks
The family of the late say they were taken aback by Adwo Safo's comment. They petitioned the embittered MP to reconsider retract her words and allow and desist from tainting their mother's legacy.
Our mother, who served as National Coordinator of the GSFP from 2019 until her untimely passing in 2023, carried out her responsibilities with the highest levels of integrity, dedication, and selflessness. Under her stewardship, the Programme witnessed remarkable expansion, touching the lives of thousands of Ghanaian schoolchildren and significantly improving nutrition and welfare standards across the country.
It is deeply painful that such unfounded and unfortunate accusations are being levelled against our mother at a time when she is no longer present to speak for herself. These remarks have caused distress not only to us, her children, but to all who respected her contributions to national development.
We are particularly disheartened given the historical relationship between our late father, Major Courage Quashigah (Rtd), and Hon. Safo's father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Both families have shared bonds rooted in mutual respect and public service, making these claims all the more disappointing.
We respectfully call on Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo to retract her statement, issue an unqualified apology, and refrain from further casting aspersions on the legacy of our late mother.
NPP calls Adwoa Safo to order
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had referred former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo to its National Disciplinary Committee.
The party established in its statement that the politician's rants were in disregard of its directive that all party members must cease discussing party issues that create unrest, negativism, and disaffection in the media and other related platforms.
The party also stated that the former Dome Kwabenya MP's words could undermine the Party’s efforts to rebuild and move forward.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation