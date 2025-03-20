Sarah Adwoa Safo has been asked to retract her claims that Madam Gertrude Quashigah, former boss of Ghana's School Feeding Program was corrupt

The family of the former school feeding boss, now late, issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the former NPP MP

Their message to Adwoa Safo comes after the latter's party cautioned her against engaging the media

The family of the late Madam Gertrude Essie Quashigah has addressed corruption claims against the former school feeding boss.

Adwoa Safo in trouble with the late Gertrude Quashiga's family. Photo source: Source: Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

This comes after Adwoa Safo alleged in an interview that the director of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) was corrupt.

Adwoa Safo, who was the Minister for Gender at the time claimed that the late woman was uncooperative during her tenure.

The former NPP MP's aspersions about the former school feeding boss former NPP MP who has been on a spree to hold her own against her party for throwing the bus.

Gertrude Quashie's family speaks

The family of the late say they were taken aback by Adwo Safo's comment. They petitioned the embittered MP to reconsider retract her words and allow and desist from tainting their mother's legacy.

Our mother, who served as National Coordinator of the GSFP from 2019 until her untimely passing in 2023, carried out her responsibilities with the highest levels of integrity, dedication, and selflessness. Under her stewardship, the Programme witnessed remarkable expansion, touching the lives of thousands of Ghanaian schoolchildren and significantly improving nutrition and welfare standards across the country.

It is deeply painful that such unfounded and unfortunate accusations are being levelled against our mother at a time when she is no longer present to speak for herself. These remarks have caused distress not only to us, her children, but to all who respected her contributions to national development.

We are particularly disheartened given the historical relationship between our late father, Major Courage Quashigah (Rtd), and Hon. Safo's father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Both families have shared bonds rooted in mutual respect and public service, making these claims all the more disappointing.

We respectfully call on Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo to retract her statement, issue an unqualified apology, and refrain from further casting aspersions on the legacy of our late mother.

NPP calls Adwoa Safo to order

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had referred former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo to its National Disciplinary Committee.

The party established in its statement that the politician's rants were in disregard of its directive that all party members must cease discussing party issues that create unrest, negativism, and disaffection in the media and other related platforms.

The party also stated that the former Dome Kwabenya MP's words could undermine the Party’s efforts to rebuild and move forward.

