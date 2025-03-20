Entrepreneur and musician Michy visited her alma mater Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School for the homecoming ceremony

In a video, she shared the house she stayed at and the love shown to her by the current students of the institution

The video excited many of her fans such that they thronged to the comment section to share their views on her visit to the school

Musician and business mogul, Michy, attended the homecoming ceremony of her alma mater, Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School in Saltpond in the Central Region.

Michy attends Mfantsiman Girls' SHS Homecoming. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy visits Mfantsiman Girls' SHS

Michy shared on her Instagram page her experience visiting her alma mater, Mfantsiman Girls' after graduating several years ago.

In a video, she spoke about feeling nostalgic as she walked through the compound of the high school she attended.

Dressed in the official homecoming cloth of the the school, she took a tour of the school showing her fans the house she lodged at and opened up about school life.

The Hustle crooner received lots off love from some of the students of the school as they surrounded her and joined her in her selfie video.

"Celebrating 65 years of excellence, sisterhood, and impact at Mfantsiman! Honored to be part of this incredible milestone. Cheers to the legacy and the future! PROUD MOGA💜💜💜💜OBRA NYE WOARA BO AMPA."

In the caption of the Instagram post, Michy, the owner of Juice Bae, a natural fruit juice business, noted that stepping into Mfantsiman once again felt like a wave of nostalgia and pride.

Speaking about what she noticed after stepping foot onto the school's compound after so many years, she noted that so much had changed, yet the spirit remained the same.

"Stepping back into Mfantsiman felt like a wave of nostalgia and pride—so much has changed, yet the spirit remains the same."

The celebrated business mogul noted that she was once a girl who attended the institution, and she had now become a woman, however, one thing that would remain constant was the fact that she would always be an Mfantsiman girl.

"Once a girl, now a woman, but always an Mfantsiman girl!💜💜💜💜💜💜#MfantsimanPride #homecomingvibes."

Reactions to Michy at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement that Michy was an old student of Mfantsiman Girls' SHS.

Others noted that they were in the same Scotton House as her and noted that it was the best house on campus.

Below are the reactions of Michy at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS:

mz_may_exquisite said:

"Our purple pride 💜💜 and sweetest moga."

__pretty_mercedes said:

"The best house now and forever ❤️💜.

the_syterian said:

"Scotton 💜❤️❤️💜💜❤️❤️💜💜."

__atsupi__ said:

"House mate ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

juicy_ev said:

"Scotton houseeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

official_getsikarh said:

"💜💜💜💜that’s why I love u so much my syterian mate 😍😍😍."

oyenyamekye said:

"Obaa hemaa papabi😍😍😍."

sonne_lisa said:

"Scotton ❤️❤️❤️."

Michy looks gorgeous in African print wear. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy blasts man over Shatta name

YEN.com.gh reported that entrepreneur and Juice Bae Ghana Limited founder, Michy, shared a heartwarming video of herself, her team, and her son, Majesty, selling fresh fruit juices by the roadside.

In the video, Michy enthusiastically interacted with customers, posed for pictures, and embraced the hands-on approach to her business.

However, one moment stood out when an elderly man referred to her as “Mrs. Shatta”, a title linked to her past relationship with dancehall star Shatta Wale. Michy quickly corrected him, making it clear she preferred to be recognized as Michy without the Shatta being added to her name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh