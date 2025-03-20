Ghana's Black Stars face Chad in a must-win World Cup qualifier on Friday, as they aim to close the gap in Group I

The possible lineup of Otto Addo has experienced players like Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew

President John Dramani Mahama visited the team on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana Black Stars are set to face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday in what promises to be a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture for Otto Addo’s men.

The Black Stars are currently third in their qualifying group I with 9 points, just one point behind the leaders Madagascar on 10 points with Comoros in second with 9 points. A win against Chad is essential to keep the Black Stars' hopes alive of securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars of Ghana potential starting lineup against Chad includes star names like Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Otto Addo is likely to name a strong lineup that blends experience with youthful talent. Here is a breakdown of the likely starting XI for the Black Stars for Friday's game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi

St. Gallen's Lawrence Ati-Zigi is poised to start the Ghana vs Chad game. Playing his club football with the Switzerland, Ati-Zigi has been a consistent presence for the Black Stars. His impressive performances in international games for the Black Stars have earned him the trust of Otto Addo.

Ati-Zigi would be expected to have excellent reflexes and shot-stopping ability, qualities that will be vital against Chad.

Right-back: Kingsley Schindler

At right-back, Otto Addo entrusted Kingsley Schindler with the role in the last game against Niger, a 1-2 home loss back in November last year, and the gaffer is likely to repeat the decision. Schindler, who plays for Samsuspor in Turkey, is known for his solidity and stamina in defence. His ability to support the attack while providing defensive stability will be key against Chad’s wingers. Schindler’s overlapping runs down the right flank are a threat, and his precise crosses into the box can create chances for Ghana’s attackers.

Left-back: Gideon Mensah

Th Auxerre first-choice left-back will likely take up the the same role for Ghana in this important World Cup qualifier. Apart from his primary defensive duties, the 26-year-old defender would be expected to get forward and link up with the midfielders and wingers, offering width to the team’s offensive play. Mensah’s ability to support both the attack and defense makes him an invaluable part of Ghana’s backline.

Center-back: Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu is expected to be one of the central defenders for Ghana in the WC qualifier against Les Sao. Salisu, who was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has emerged as one of Ghana’s most reliable center-backs in recent years.

He is known for his strength, aerial ability, and excellent reading of the game. His ability to win aerial duels and make crucial interceptions will be important in shutting down Chad’s attacking threats. His partnership with Alexander Djiku will be essential to ensuring Ghana’s defense remains solid throughout the match.

Center-back: Alexander Djiku

Alongside Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku is the most likely figure to partner in central defense. The 30-year-old defender, who plays for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Turkey, is known for his excellent ball-playing ability, composure under pressure, and tactical intelligence.

Djiku brings a wealth of experience to the Black Stars, and his leadership in the heart of defense will be crucial in organizing the backline. Djiku’s ability to read the game and intercept passes is one of his standout qualities. He also has the knack for scoring unexpected goals, making him a key figure in Otto Addo's Ghana formation.

Midfield: Thomas Partey

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey is one of the most experienced and influential players in the Black Stars’ squad. Partey, who has established himself as a central figure in both club and international football, is expected to anchor the midfield against Chad after missing out in the last games against Angola and Niger.

As the team's defensive midfielder, Partey’s role will be to shield the defense, break up opposition attacks, and dictate the tempo of the game. His passing range, vision, and ability to control the game make him a pivotal player for Ghana.

Midfield: Abu Francis

Abu Francis, a dynamic midfielder for Belgian side Cercle Brugge, is expected to feature alongside Thomas Partey in central midfield. Francis is known for his box-to-box style of play, breaking up opposition attacks while also driving forward to support the attack.

His stamina and work rate are standout qualities, and he will be tasked with helping control the midfield against Chad. Francis’ technical ability and awareness make him an effective player in transition, and his capacity to support both the defensive and offensive phases of play will be crucial in dictating Ghana’s rhythm.

Attacking Midfield: Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus is set to play as the number 10 in Ghana’s attacking midfield. Kudus, one of the brightest talents in African football, brings flair, creativity, and an eye for goal to the team. His dribbling skills, vision, and ability to pick out key passes make him a dangerous weapon for Ghana.

Kudus’ ability to link up with the wingers and strikers while also contributing goals himself will be crucial in breaking down Chad’s defense, with the former Ajax man failing to score for Ghana since his brace against Egypt at the 2022 AFCON on January 18, 2024 .

Asamoah Gyan in talks with Mohammed Kudus during Ghana Black Stars training ahead of the Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier on March 21. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Right Wing: Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah is expected to take up the right-wing position for Ghana in this qualifier. The young and talented winger, who plays for Lyon in the Ligue 1, has already caught the eye with his impressive performances for both club and country.

Nuamah is known for his speed, directness, and ability to beat defenders with his dribbling. His pace on the counter-attack and ability to provide quality crosses will be a major asset for the Black Stars.

Left Wing: Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is likely to occupy the left-wing role for Ghana in the upcoming World Cup qualifier. Semenyo, who has impressed in the Premier League with his 7 goals so far, physicality and direct running, is a threat on the wing with his dribbling and pace.

His ability to cut inside and create goal-scoring opportunities makes him a dangerous player in attack as demonstrated this season under Spanish manager Andoni Iraola. Semenyo’s strength allows him to hold off defenders and his ability to deliver accurate crosses into the box will be vital in providing opportunities for Ghana’s forwards.

Striker: Jordan Ayew

Lilkely to be named skipper of the side vs Chad, Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line as the main striker. The Leicester City forward is known for his work rate, aerial ability, and clinical finishing, even though he had not ben used by Ruud van Nistelrooy for the last couple of games before the international break.

Ayew’s movement off the ball and his ability to find space in the box will be key in creating chances for himself and his teammates. His experience at both the club and international levels makes him a vital presence in the Black Stars' attack.

