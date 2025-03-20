Ghana's national football team has long worn a white home kit, even though the colour isn’t found on their flag

This tradition has been maintained for decades and is deeply connected to the team's history and success

Despite past variations, the white kit remains a significant part of the Black Stars' identity

Ghana's national football team wears a white home kit, despite the colour not appearing on their national flag.

The West African country is one of Africa’s most successful football nations, with four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles and four FIFA World Cup appearances.

The Black Stars were once favorites to win another AFCON and match Cameroon’s five titles but failed to qualify for the upcoming tournament in Morocco after a disappointing campaign, finishing fourth in a group with Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

Why Ghana wears white

Despite their recent struggles, Otto Addo's side will continue to don their iconic white kit in the World Cup qualifiers, made by Puma.

The reason Ghana’s primary jersey is white dates back to 1963, when they won their first AFCON wearing the colour.

Since then, the team has maintained it as their home kit, believing it brings them good luck. In all their AFCON triumphs, Ghana wore white, cementing its place as a symbol of success.

Between 1982—Ghana’s last AFCON victory—and 2002, the Black Stars experimented with a yellow kit featuring the national flag colours.

However, during that period, their best AFCON performances were a single final appearance in 1992 and a semi-final finish in 1996, where they lost 3-0 to hosts South Africa.

Since switching back to white and black jerseys in 2006, Ghana has reached the AFCON semi-finals seven times.

The team also made history at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, becoming only the third African team to reach the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars are set to return to action on Friday as they face Chad in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Black Stars to wear new jersey

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will wear new jerseys for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in the March international widow.

Puma unveiled Ghana's new jerseys early this month ahead of the upcoming matches.

The German sports kit manufacturers have sponsored the production of Ghana's jerseys for the past decade and have extended their relationship with the Football Association.

The players of the national team will line up for their game against Chad in the newly designed jerseys. The team will wear the all-white attire for the home game and the all-yellow shirt will be used for away matches.

The jerseys as shared on social media, has traditional Ghanaian symbols with significant meanings.

The new uniforms costs GHC 1600 for fans who want to buy them for the upcoming matches.

During the unveiling of the jerseys, Puma paraded several Ghanaian celebrities, including legendary football Abedi Pele and singer Gyakie for the outdooring.

Asamoah Gyan mentors Inaki Williams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also that Asamoah Gyan has extended his mentorship to Inaki Williams after sharing his insights with Kudus and Ayew.

The Black Stars legend’s guidance has been widely praised, with many commending his efforts to inspire the current squad ahead of the must-win World Cup qualifier against Chad.

