Otto Addo has banked his hopes on Thomas Partey and one other key player as Ghana faces Chad in a must-win World Cup qualifier

The 49-year-old made the revelation at the pre-match conference on Thursday just before the team's final training session

A win against Les Sao at the Accra Sports Stadium will potentially move Ghana to the top of Group I, all things being equal

With Ghana’s World Cup qualification hopes finely poised, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has identified Thomas Partey and another top player as the key figures who must step up in Friday’s must-win encounter against Chad.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Addo acknowledged the enormous pressure on his shoulders following Ghana’s failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

That disappointment left fans questioning the team’s direction, but the ongoing qualifiers for the 2026 Mundial offer an opportunity to restore belief.

The Black Stars must secure a convincing result against Group I underdogs Chad before travelling to Morocco for a crucial showdown with Madagascar three days later.

Given Madagascar’s impressive comeback victory over the Central African Republic, Ghana’s path to qualification has become even more challenging, making victory in Friday’s fixture non-negotiable.

Otto Addo banks hopes on Partey, one other player

Ahead of the match, Addo made it clear that he is counting on Partey and Ayew to lead the team through this difficult period.

"Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey are experienced players," Addo said, as quoted by Luv FM.

"They know they need to lead the team. If they are able to do that, we will be successful."

With a combined 153 international caps, the duo represents the most seasoned members of Ghana’s 23-man squad. Jordan, in particular, boasts 104 appearances, making him the most-capped player in the team, per Transfermakrt.

Jordan Ayew’s importance

Since Addo’s reappointment, Jordan has been Ghana’s most potent attacking threat, accounting for 58.33% of the Black Stars’ 12 goals under the former Borussia Dortmund scout.

His tally of seven strikes includes a remarkable hat-trick against the Central African Republic, a game in which Ghana mounted a stunning comeback to seal a 4-3 victory.

With the team struggling for goals, his ability to convert chances will be crucial against Chad.

Partey’s role in midfield

While Partey has endured injury setbacks in recent years, his presence remains vital in stabilising the midfield.

His last goal for the national team came in a decisive World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in 2022, but his overall contribution extends beyond scoring.

With 13 goals in 49 caps, he has the potential to make a significant impact if fully fit.

A defining moment for the Black Stars

With Ghana desperate for a strong response after recent disappointments, all eyes will be on Partey and Ayew to inspire the team in a must-win fixture.

If they can translate their experience into tangible success on the pitch, the Black Stars could take a significant step toward reclaiming their place on the world stage.

Partey unshaken after losing Black Stars captaincy

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey is unshaken by the decision to hand the Black Stars captaincy to Jordan Ayew, per GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

The Arsenal midfielder was excluded from Otto Addo’s leadership setup, with reports suggesting he turned down the vice-captaincy, sparking talks of possible discontent.

