M.anifest wows fans; shows off his all-grown look-alike son in family photo

- M.anifest has released a family photo on social media

- In the photo, he flaunted his all-grown son

- The photo also captured M.anifest's father Tsatsu Tsikata

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, has turned the head of his fans on social media.

The award-winning rapper has released a photo of his all-grown first son.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, M.anifest is seen in a family photo with his father, Tsatsu Tsikata.

M.anifest wows social media shows off his all-grown look-alike son in family photo (Photo credit: Instagram/M.anifest)

From the photo, M.anifest's son is also seen posing with his grandfather and dad.

Captioning the photo, the rapper wrote, "3 Generations #MTTU."

The photo has caught the attention of social media users as they reacted.

@hisroyalblacknesskkd: "Family is everything."

@kofi_ugin: "P.apafest, M.anifest and M.inifest."

@nina__khn: "He is so big now greetings from Germany!."

@anthony_baffoe5: "African icons from 1 family -maximum respect."

@lucillelamptey: "Awwwww. ❤say hi to.Daddy for me."

Meanwhile, Ghanaian highlife legend, Rex Owusu Marfo, known in showbiz circle as Rex Omar, has married off his pretty daughter, Yaa Omar to the love of her life.

The beautiful ceremony which was beautifully crafted by event company, Stellar Surge, took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Photos and videos from the event that YEN.com.gh chanced upon, shows how well loved this couple is.

The wedding which came off at the Under bridge in East Legon was well attended by some big wigs in the entertainment industry like the deputy minister designate for creative arts, Mark Okraku Mantey in attendance, Diana Hopeson and a host of others.

Fashionista KOD was the man on the mic as the master of ceremony at the wedding.

In other news, Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has celebrated her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira's one year birthday in grand style with a pink-themed party at her residence.

Nhyira clocked one year old on May 13, but her mother marked her the special day on Saturday, June 12, with a lavish party.

The mother-daughter duo and their celebrity friends garnered all the attention on social media.

