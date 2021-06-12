- Nana Ama McBrown has celebrated her step son, Chauncey Mensah

- The actress' step son celebrated his birthday n Friday, June 11, 2021

- Chauncey Mensah is the only son of McBrown.s husband

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has proven that she is a loving mother.

McBrown has celebrated the birthday of her step son, Chauncey Menah.

Friday, June 11, 2021, happened to be the birthday of Chauncey and the actress couldn't keep mute about it.

Nana Ama McBrown shares lovely birthday photo of her step son (Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Ama McBrown)

Source: Original

McBrown took to Instagram to release a beautiful photo of Chauncey.

In the photo, Chancey is captured in all white as he looks very handsome.

Captioning the photo, McBrown wrote, "You are a blessing Son @officialchaunceymensah.All Things Well is Your Portion.!

Social media users have joined her to celebrated her step son's birthday.

@maliyagains: "Wooow."

@emy_shanty: "Happy birthday Chauncey."

@classy_chic_gh: "Such a handsome young man! God bless you abundantly."

@___reney: "Happy birthday bro."

@kamercutee: "Happy birthday to him."

Meanwhile, Kidi, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena has indicated that he deserves the Artiste of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

According to the 'Sugar' hitmaker, even though other artistes did well in the year under review, he believes that his works stand out.

The newly crowned 3music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' predicted his win at both awards while speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio.

He added that reigning VGMA 'Artiste of the Year', Kuami Eugene also worked hard but his (KiDi) exploits come second to none.

Kidi admitted that he was proud of Kuami for working very hard and touted him as one of the most talented artistes in this generation.

He patted some artistes like Medikal, Joey B, Fameye, Mr. Drew on the back for also putting in the works. "I have seen the social media arguments.

There was a time Medikal and I were trending because of that. When I see these things I laugh, the fans, they always have their opinion.

I’m glad because the year under review, the job is there, the works speaks for itself. Enjoyment came, Covid shut it down but the “Enjoyment” didnt shut down, it kept going.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh