Emmanuel Adebayor has flaunted his daughter, Kendra, in new photos on social media

The former Arsenal striker posted the photos in celebration of Kendra's birthday today, June 13

Kendra appears in the birthday snaps donning a colourful shirt, white jeans shorts, and trendy footwear

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has delivered beautiful photos of his all-grown daughter, Kendra, in celebration of her birthday.

Kendra clocked a new age today, June 13, and Adebayor took to his Instagram page to shower accolades on his daughter.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Arsenal striker described Kendra as a positive, charming, and adorable daughter, adding that she is a princess.

Emmanuel Adebayor flaunts his all-grown daughter Kendra in new photos to celebrate her birthday. Image: Adebayor

Source: Instagram

''SEA, you are such a positive, charming, and adorable daughter. I am so proud that I get to call you my daughter because no other person could ever hope to compare to you. Happy birthday to my perfect princess Kendra,'' he said.

Adebayor's fans and followers have commented with birthday messages.

Busitycoon writes, ''Happy birthday princess, wish you everything Good in Life.''

''Happy birthday to you our golden princess ... May God bless you,'' Tvabcafrica said.

Danny LOve indicated that Kendra is beautiful.

''Happy birthday, princess. You are growing into a beautiful woman. Grow in grace.''

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has listed five things he believes would help grow the Ghana Music Industry.

Speaking as a guest on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the dancehall musician indicated that these are the five things he wants to leave the music industry.

''With this music industry, when we don't take this bitterness off from our body, we can't go on: when we don't stop the disrespect, we can't go on: when we don't learn or know customer service, we can't go on: when we don't talk about the packaging, we can't go on: when we don't study about unity too we can't go on,'' he said.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh