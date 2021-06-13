Shatta Wale has listed five things he believes would help grow the Ghana Music Industry

The dancehall musician was speaking as a guest on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, June 12

He called for respect and unity among the music industry players

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has listed five things he believes would help grow the Ghana Music Industry.

Speaking as a guest on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the dancehall musician indicated that these are the five things he wants to leave the music industry.

''With this music industry, when we don't take this bitterness off from our body, we can't go on: when we don't stop the disrespect, we can't go on: when we don't learn or know customer service, we can't go on: when we don't talk about the packaging, we can't go on: when we don't study about unity too we can't go on,'' he said.

The President of the Shatta Movement noted that he has experienced hatred from industry folks countless times, citing instances where he went to the police station because of his craft.

He took time to laud the Ghana Police for their professionalism during those instances where he had to explain himself over issues he considered as a distraction but prevailed regardless.

Source: Yen