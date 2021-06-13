- Patapaa's wife, Liha Miller, is celebrating another milestone

- Sunday, June 13, 2021, happened to be her birthday

- The rapper has released beautiful photos of his wife

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian rapper, Patapaa has shown his romantic side on the day of his wife's birthday.

Sunday, June 13. 2021, happened to be the birthday of the rapper's wife, Liha Miller.

And the Swedru-based rapper couldn't keep mute about his 'obroni's' wife's birthday.

Patapaa celebrates wife's birthday with beautiful photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Liha Miller)

Source: Instagram

Patapaa has taken to social media to released beautiful photos to celebrate his wife.

The photos he shared was from their colourful wedding in January 2021.

Captioning the said the photos, he wrote, "Happy Birthday To My Amazing Wife @official_liha_miller . Your life is such a precious gift to me. I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you. May your day be filled with all the happiness, joy, and love your heart can possibly hold! I can’t believe I get to spend every day loving you. You are an incredible woman. I am one lucky man."

Patapaa's fans have joined him to celebrate his beautiful wife.

@eii_braakofi: "This woman has such a beautiful smile."

@nabio_doreenrockly: "Happy birthday."

@official_gabbyfresh: "Bless up mummy."

@nana_adjoa_appiah_kusi_: "Happy birthday."

@elipklimsuka: "Happy birthday."

Meanwhile, Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has celebrated her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira's one year birthday in grand style with a pink-themed party at her residence.

Nhyira clocked one year old on May 13, but her mother marked her the special day on Saturday, June 12, with a lavish party.

The mother-daughter duo and their celebrity friends garnered all the attention on social media.

During the party, Tracey Boakye was captured cheering her daughter on the dance floor as she sprayed a wad of cash on her.

Nhyira's birthday bash was attended by famous personalities in Ghana's entertainment industry, including the TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, the gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, the comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, and other stars.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen