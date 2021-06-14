Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has underscored the need for Akufo-Addo to fire the Health Minister

According to Kpebu, Kwaku Agyeman Manu did not exhibit prudence in the handling of the procurement of the Sputnik – V vaccine

He said the least the president can do for Ghanaians is to sack him

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has underscored the need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, over the messy Sputnik-V vaccine procurement deal.

Martin Kpebu said Agyemang Manu in his capacity as the sector minister, did not exhibit prudence in the handling of the procurement of the Sputnik – V vaccine.

In a report filed by CitiNews, Martin Kpebu said in an interview with Citi News that the Health Minister has failed in that regard.

Health Minister should be fired over Sputnik-V vaccine deal – Martin Kpebu

Source: UGC

Sack him

According to him, the least the President can do is to sack him from office for causing such a mess.

“... the Health Minister has been too sloppy and the least the President can do is to sack him... he has not shown prudence at all and has also shown no sensitivity to how Ghanaians react to issues of money," he said.

The Minority in Parliament is, however, demanding the immediate abrogation of the vaccine contract.

Scandal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

In other news

Founder of the All Peoples Congress, Hassan Ayariga, believes President Akufo-Addo was given a malaria vaccine and not a Covid-19 vaccine as is being known.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the maverick politician argued that President Akufo-Addo was in no way going to stand as a guinea pig for the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen