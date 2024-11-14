A Norwegian was defrauded of GH¢16,000 and $1,000 in a gold scam run by a Nigerian man and one other suspect

A Norwegian lost GH¢16,000 and $1,000 in a gold scam allegedly run by a Nigerian man and one other suspect who is on the run.

The victim has been identified as Frisvold Geir Ivar Ringstrom, while the main suspect is Promise Kuasi Oniwor, also known as John or Jude Asaba Oghuvwu.

The Chronicle reported that the suspect, Promise Kuasi Oniwor, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 after his arrest.

Oniwor is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud by false pretences under Sections 23 (1) and 131 of Ghana’s Criminal and Other Offences Act (1960). He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Ringstrom first encountered Oniwor in 2015 on Facebook.

Through online conversations, Oniwor allegedly convinced Ringstrom that he was a miner and could supply him with gold.

Ringstrom reportedly travelled to Ghana, and during negotiations, Oniwor allegedly offered to sell him gold for GH¢48,500 per kilogram.

Ringstrom paid the GH¢15,000 and US$1,000.00 on November 4, 2024, after being convinced. He had planned to make further payments later.

However, Ringstrom reported the matter to the police after suspicions were raised, leading to Oniwor's arrest. The second accused managed to evade capture.

Ghanaians nabbed for romance scam

Two Ghanaian nationals were sentenced in the US and ordered to pay $581,261.67 each in restitution after alleged romance scams targeting elderly Americans.

The two convicts were identified as Sadia Alhassan, 35, and Mohammed Saaminu Zuberu, 39.

Reports from America noted that one other, Shawn William Smith (26), was convicted over the scheme that defrauded vulnerable US citizens by manipulating them into sending money to fictitious romantic partners.

Ghanaian involvement in romance scams

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall was sentenced to one year and one day in jail in the US over her $2 million romance scam saga.

Before her sentencing on June 28, Mona Faiz Montrage - who had pleaded guilty - submitted a statement pleading for a lenient sentence.

In the court document, she explained the circumstances leading to her involvement in romance scams, naming Allison, the father of her eight-year-old daughter, Naila, as the one who introduced her to crime.

