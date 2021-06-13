- Hassan Ayariga says President Akufo-Addo took a malaria and not covid vaccine

- The maverick politician says the president will never set himself up for the vaccine

- The APC founder says he still doubts the vaccine is efficacious

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Founder of the All Peoples Congress, Hassan Ayariga, believes President Akufo-Addo was given a malaria vaccine and not a Covid-19 vaccine as is being known.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the maverick politician argued that President Akufo-Addo was in no way going to stand as a guinea pig for the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Hassan Ayariga claims President Akufo-Addo took a malaria vaccine on live television (Photo: Presidency.gov)

Source: UGC

“ We Africans are dumb, a white man will never give you something first when it is too good before himself. Never! Do you think the same vaccines here are what they are taking there, the president went and they gave him malaria vaccine and you call it Corona Vaccine? That was not corona vaccine, I say I;m sure he took Malaria vaccine”

In other stories

The former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has laid some blame of Ghana’s economic hardship on the grave of the founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Kufuor argues that Nkrumah made a huge mistake building factories and spending Ghana’s reserves of 450 million dollars which was in the Bank of Ghana instead of investing it just as other third-world turned first world countries like Syngapore and Dubai did.

In an interview with Accra FM, John Kufuor explains that things could have been far better now if Nkrumah did not splash so many factories around.

“When we gained independence we just zoomed into industrialization. So we started building factories. That involved a lot of money. We were running, we wanted to build factories, we didn’t take our time to plan. That is why the economy collapsed,” he stated.

John Kufuor also has waded in the “FixtheCountry” debate. He is disappointed at the “forgetfulness” of supporters of the social advancement campaign arguing that so many development is ongoing across the country.

MyNewsGH in a report states that the former president in an interview with Accra FM was of the view that it will take some time for Ghanaians to experience the change and development they so long for and that the country can’t be fix by a magic wand.

“There is forgetfulness on the side of human beings. When we have been able to fix all the problems in the country that someone will rally behind that fact to call for the nation to be fixed? We are building,” he is quoted as stating in an interview with Angel FM.

The former president went on to say that; “if someone comes to say fix it like there is some magic wand used in fixing the country then I will say that is party politics. We need to take out time and also plan”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh