Hammer exchanges words with Arnold Asamoah over 'confused' Shatta Wale comment

Hammer has taken on Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for his comments about Shatta Wale

During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Asamoah-Baidoo reiterated his statement that Wale is a confused artiste

Hammer disagrees with tagging Wale as confused

Hammer has taken the side of Shatta Wale in his ongoing 'beef' with entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

In a Facebook post, the music producer slammed Arnold for his comments about Wale during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

"Confused is disrespectful no matter how u spin it, and being a journalist certainly gives u no right to call someone confused," reads part of the long post by Hammer.

Read Hammer's full take on the Shatta Wale-Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo situation below

Asamoah-Baidoo has since responded to Hammer's statement preferring to take the highway.

"LOL! Leaders? We are f*cked! Da Hammer, for a moment I wish you were my peer, contemporary - anka you will clap for me!

Out of reverence to your legendary status; which I have now limited to works and not 'brains', I will let you sleep easy, very easy!" reads Baidoo's response.

In other news, some Shatta Wale fans stormed the premises of United Television (UTV) as their icon made an appearance on the station.

Wale was a guest on UTV's United Showbiz, an entertainment program hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The show which started at 9:00 pm closed just a few minutes before midnight making Shatta Wale leave the premises after 12:00 am.

But the lateness did not deter Wale's fans who had massed up behind the walls of UTV's premises from waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

In a video posted on Peace FM's Instagram page, Shatta Wale is seen coming out of the UTV building in the midst of his crew members.

As Wale stepped out, the fans started chanting his name and he threw bundles of GHC1 notes into the crowd to their excitement. After Shatta Wale boarded his car, the fans amassed in front of the car making it difficult for the convoy to move.

