Famous Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Tracy Sarkcess has taken over social media with her new look

Tracy Sarkcess, wore a black mesh outfit and a beautiful ponytail hairstyle to her husband's annual event

Some social media users commented on Sarkodie's wife's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian entrepreneur Tracy A. Owusu-Addo, popularly called Tracy Sarkcess, has made a remarkable comeback on social media with her classy outfit at Rapperholic 2024.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie wore a black ensemble to her husband's annual musical concert on December 25.

Tracy Sarkcess slays in a black dress to Rapperholic 2024.

Tracy Sarkcess wore a black spaghetti strap dress that accentuated her curves.

The founder and chief executive officer of Brave Connect and Brave Foundation flaunted her smooth legs in the black dress.

Tracy Sarkcess looked gorgeous in a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Tracy Sarkcess slays in a black outfit

Some social media users commented on Tracy Sarkcess's daring outfit to the 2024 Rapperholic event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kingnebugh stated:

"Dr Louisa is way classy 👌 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

_kojonsiah stated:

"Every man deserves a woman like her… she’s so down-to-earth."

dandyderick stated:

"Yvonne Nelson come anaaa?".

kwaku_ovawise stated:

"Aside classy will choose Tracey over Louisa….Tracey got some nice natural looks."

respnhum stated:

"The wife of the nana toaso hit maker."

ben.wright.12139 stated:

"Why no discrete entry 😢😢😂😂😮😮."

tommy_hilfiger_gh stated:

"Sark da biribiri so ❤️❤️🔥🔥."

shantyohemaa stated:

"You all don’t know she is sending a message 😂😂😂😂 to whom may concern 🔥🔥."

linda_sakyiwaa stated:

"Beautiful Tracy❤️❤️".

acepappy09 stated:

"Somtine was showing 🤔".

Sarkodie rocks black outfit to Rapperholic 2024

BET winner Sarkodie looked dashing in a black ensemble designed with rhinestones as he arrived at Rapperholic 2024.

He accessorised his look with an expensive silver necklace, which matched his outfits perfectly.

Tracy Sarkcess advises youth against fake life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracy Sarkcess, who cautioned young people in Ghana not to succumb to peer pressure on social media.

She cautioned that life is a gradual process, pointing out that some individuals present an extravagant and luxurious lifestyle that entices young people to aspire to it.

She pointed out that some people had horrible lives while feigning leading opulent and extravagant lives on social media.

