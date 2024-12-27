NDC Accuse High Court Judge Of Bias And Partiality In Re-Collation Order

The National Democratic Congress has alleged that the High Court Judge who had ordered the re-collation of results in nine constituencies was biased and partial in his decision

Rev. Fr. Joseph Agyemang had prevented the NDC from joining in the mandamus application filed by the EC

According to the NDC, the judge erred by refusing them fair hearing and acted partially in a ruling that affected them

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the high court judge who directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to proceed with its re-collation exercise of bias and procedural errors.

The High Court Judge, Rev Fr Joseph Agyemang, on December 20, 2024, directed the EC to re-collate the results in nine disputed constituencies following mandamus applications filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates.

The NDC says the High Court Judge had acted unfaily against them in the case.

The NPP had argued that the initial collation process had been fraught with irregularities and, thus, needed re-collation to ensure transparency and accuracy.

The NDC attempted to join the suit to protest the NPP’s claims; however, the judge dismissed their application.

This led to the re-collation of the results in all the disputed areas except for Ablekuma North and Dome Kwabenya, which remains incomplete.

During the NDC’s appeal proceedings at the Supreme Court on Friday, December 27, 2024, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, argued that the High Court judge violated the principles of natural justice by refusing to hear the NDC’s side.

He argued that the judge’s decision not to hear the case had influenced the ruling, leading to the re-collation.

The NDC argued that Rev Fr Joseph Agyemang displayed bias and failed to address critical procedural requirements, such as Order 55 Rule 5 (2) of CI 47, which allows parties with an interest in a mandamus application to be notified and allowed to respond.

EC ordered to re-collate results

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has been ordered to collate and declare the parliamentary results for Nsawam Adoagyiri.

The Accra High Court also ordered the IGP to provide maximum protection at the collation centres to prevent any disturbances.

This comes on the back of six NPP parliamentary candidates filing an order of mandamus urging the court to compel the EC and the IGP to do so.

