The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has criticized the leaders in the country for not creating an enabling environment for future generations.

According to him, the kind of future the leaders of the country are building will not benefit the local people in some time to come.

Speaking on the #FixtheCountry campaign that had been in the media space and across social media for some time now, he said the leaders are refusing to think.

“The youth are struggling at the moment yet we are not building a future for the Ghanaian people. We are building wet walls, we are not building concrete walls because our leaders are refusing to think," he said.

Spain #FixTheCountry demo

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians living in Spain have embarked on a huge demonstration against the Ghana government requesting that the country is fixed by the political leaders.

In a series of photos that have been shared on social media, the group could be seen with banners and placards with different inscriptions including one that said a revolution had started.

This comes on the back of an injunction that was placed on a similar demonstration that was previously scheduled to be held in Ghana.

The injunction by the Accra High Court was later annulled by the Supreme Court with the help of three astute lawyers.

In other news

Founder of the All Peoples Congress, Hassan Ayariga, believes President Akufo-Addo was given a malaria vaccine and not a Covid-19 vaccine as is being known.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the maverick politician argued that President Akufo-Addo was in no way going to stand as a guinea pig for the Covid-19 vaccination program.

