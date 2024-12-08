Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, who was certain that Dr Bawumia would win Gnana's 2024 elections, has spoken.

The renowned online sensation said she had a divine encounter with God and got know about the NPP presidential candidate's safe victory.

Efia Odo speaks after Bawumia's concession after Ghana's 2024 elections. Photo source: EfiaOdo, NPPloyals

Source: Twitter

On December 8, the presidential aspirant called his major opponent, John Dramani Mahama, to congratulate him for winning the elections.

In his speech, Bawumia described Mahama's win as decisive as he wished him well ahead of his official swearing-in.

Efia Odo speaks after Mahama's win

The socialite's prediction subjected her to severe backlash, especially from many online users who had come to admire her for her blunt approach to criticising the ruling government.

On social media, the co-host of Rants, Bants and Confessions show said,

"We all have to go thru a moment of shame, insult, being made fun of because of what we believe. And in those moments, is your belief going to waiver or is your belief going to stand firm? Im a believer of God thru Jesus Christ. Not even these results will shake me or make me lose faith in Him. Laugh now, my peace is in my soul and no one can take it from me, cuz Jesus Christ gave it to me."

Sammy Gyamfi calls on Owusu Bempah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi had been spotted in church with Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The renowned televangelist, who believes no one can climb into the highest office without his involvement, prophesied Mahama's victory and anointed him before the elections.

Sammy Gyamfi attended Owusu Bempah's first service after Mahama's was declared a wi

Source: YEN.com.gh