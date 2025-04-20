Young Ghanaian football administrator Jonas Sena Dorho was allegedly murdered on his farmland in Nkoranza

Both the Brong Ahafo Regional FA and the Nkoranza Municipal FA have confirmed the news and expressed sorrow

This comes just two months after the murder of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley in Nsoatre

Ghanaian football has once again been plunged into mourning following the shocking and brutal killing of a promising young football administrator and entrepreneur, Jonas Sena Dorho.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 18, 2025, which coincided with Good Friday—a day that turned into one of the darkest moments in recent memory for the Ghanaian football fraternity.

Ghana Division Two side Nkoranza Adehyea FC's owner Jonas Sena Dorho was reportedly murdered on his own farmland in Nkoranza on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Young Visionary Lost Too Soon

Jonas Sena Dorho was not only the owner of Ghana Division Two club Nkoranza Adehyea FC, but also an enterprising figure in agribusiness.

Described by close associates and stakeholders in the football community as dedicated, passionate, and ambitious, Sena had lofty dreams of taking his club from the lower leagues to the heights of the Ghana Premier League.

His vision and hard work had already begun yielding results, with Nkoranza Adehyea FC steadily gaining recognition within the Bono East Region and beyond.

Many believed that it was only a matter of time before the club broke into the upper tiers of Ghanaian football.

The Shocking Circumstances

According to YEN.com.gh's exclusive sources at the Nkoranza Municipal FA , the tragic incident took place on Sena’s own farmland in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

He was reportedly attacked and murdered by unknown assailants under mysterious circumstances.

The motive for the killing remains unclear, and authorities are yet to release a detailed report on the incident.

''He was killed on his own farm on Friday April 18 which was a Good Friday. We are all in deep sorrow now.'' the source said.

His lifeless body was discovered shortly after the attack, sparking grief and fear among family, friends, and members of the local football community.

The brutality of the act has left many in disbelief, particularly given the peaceful reputation of the farming community where the crime occurred.

Confirmation from Football Authorities

The Brong and Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) and the Nkoranza Municipal Football Association have both confirmed the unfortunate death of the Nkoranza Adehyea FC owner.

In a statement, the BARFA expressed their sorrow and extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.

“BARFA mourns with the entire Nkoranza Adehyea FC fraternity for the tragic loss of the team owner. Our prayer and thoughts are with the team and the family,'' part of the statement read.

Recent Deaths in Football Circles

This latest incident comes barely two months after another shocking death rocked the Ghana football community.

On February 2, 2025, a popular Asante Kotoko fan known as Nana Pooley was murdered in Nsoatre during a Ghana Premier League game between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko.

The murder of Nana Pooley, who was well-known among fans of the Porcupine Warriors, sparked outrage and led to calls for increased security measures at match venues.

The death of Jonas Sena Dorho though under different circumstances, also adds to the list of recent bad news to hit Ghana football.

Legacy of Hope and Hard Work

Those who knew Jonas Sena Dorho describe him as a self-made man who believed deeply in using football as a tool for youth empowerment.

His club, Nkoranza Adehyea FC, was known for its grassroots development, nurturing local talents and offering them opportunities to pursue football professionally.

“He was one of the brightest young minds in Ghana football administration. He had vision, drive, and above all, he cared about the people,” said one close associate who preferred to remain anonymous.

“His death is not just a loss to his family, but to the future of football in this country.”

Call for Justice

In the wake of Sena’s murder, there is a renewed call for the Ghana Police Service to intensify its efforts in ensuring justice for the assasinated football administrator.

Community leaders in Nkoranza have also urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association is also expected to be made regarding the sad death of Jonas Sena Dorho in the coming days.

As the Ghanaian football fraternity mourns another promising life cut short, the focus must now turn toward justice, healing, and the kind of collective action needed to ensure that such senseless acts of violence become a thing of the past.

Nana Pooley Hailed as Kotoko's Greatest Fan

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the glowing remarks of former Asante Kotoko board member, Kwaku Amponsah, who selected the late Francis Yaw Frimpong as the club's most iconic supporter of all generations.

Nana Pooley was loved not only for his unflinching support for the Porcupine Warriors but also for his passion for the Ghana national football teams including the Black Stars.

