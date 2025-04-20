Kylian Mbappé was spotted in the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid secured a crucial 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in a tense La Liga showdown.

Federico Valverde delivered the decisive moment with a wonderful volley deep into stoppage time, salvaging all three points for Los Blancos.

The victory moves second-placed Real Madrid to within four points of league leaders Barcelona, keeping their title hopes alive.

Why Mbappé didn’t feature

The French superstar was absent from the squad due to a one-match suspension after being shown a red card in the previous weekend’s clash with Alavés.

The 26-year-old was sent off for a reckless, studs-up challenge on midfielder Antonio Blanco — a challenge that sparked controversy and drew criticism.

Despite the ban, Mbappé made an appearance at the stadium to support his teammates from the stands.

Frosty reception at the Bernabéu

However, Mbappé’s presence wasn’t warmly received. When the cameras panned to him, loud boos erupted around the Bernabéu.

Whether fans were reacting to his red card, recent performances, or frustrations stemming from Real Madrid's Champions League loss to Arsenal, the message was clear: the Madrid faithful are not pleased with their star man at the moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh