MzBel is unhahppy about the pace of job creation under President John Mahama's three-month-old administration

In a post on social media, Mzbel lamented that some party supporters were pressuring her to get them jobs which are not available

The post by MzBel has triggered mixed reactions as her followers shared varying opinions in the comment section

Singer MzBel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has publicly expressed frustration over the intense pressure she is facing from some supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to her, she has been inundated with numerous calls from supporters seeking employment opportunities from the NDC.

MzBel is one of the many Ghanaian celebrities who campaigned for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 elections.

She mobilised other stars for a door-to-door campaign and was vocal in her support for Mahama, who eventually won and was sworn into office on January 7, 2025.

Just about 100 days into Mahama's administration, the 16 Years hitmaker has claimed some grassroots people were pressuring her to get them jobs.

Sharing a throwback video of her on campaign rounds on Facebook, on Saturday, April 19, 2025, the musician stated that she was experiencing "unbearable" demands from constituents who supported the NDC and Mahama following her endorsement

"Our party is in power but we are still struggling to get jobs lol...The pressure on me right now from my constituency, colleagues, friends and family, new voters and fans is unbearable... they just want jobs.," she said.

Reactions to MzBel's lamentations about NDC

The lamentations of Facebook triggered mixed reactions from her followers. While some urged her to bide her time, others criticised her. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

Amankwaa Karikari Irene criticised Mzbel's post:

"Since when did the party come to power? Which pressure is on you? Are you the employment minister?? Pressure is on you because you made fake promises to people. Are you the only person who campaigned ?? You should know better, madam. We are very serious this time around."

Fred Kyei Mensah said:

"Abotare. Jobs are acquired based on one's vocation and skills. competence and availability. Not all can get jobs; however, with time, things will fall into place. This should be the Nation's focus."

Honoured Royal said:

"Like seriously? Look, like we have not witnessed Mahama administration before. They should forget jobs from the government and tell them to do something for thenselves wai. You aren't a leader at all . You only have the fame of abi 16 years hit. Can the government offer every party boy or girl a job. If you are a leader empower them to do something."

Zeeta Awudu said:

"Are you saying whoever campaigned for President John Dramani Mahama must get an appointment??? U should rather pray we get enable environment to do our businesses. Is too early, slow down and take your time... The government must be allow time to settle. Let us rest waii MzbeL."

Lydia Ofori LeeOzy said:

"I sold my faulty taxi to print t-shirts to support my MP so that when he comes I will get job for my siblings, but I know it will soon reach my turn, so sis let's cross our fingers and wait."

MzBel unhappy about Mahama appointments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzBel had stated that she felt overlooked and unappreciated by the NDC after being snubbed for an appointment.

According to her, even though she would have eventually rejected any role offered, she felt that she had done enough to receive the call.

President John Mahama appointed some stars, including John Dumelo, Dzifa Gomashie, KOD, and Rex Omar, to his government.

