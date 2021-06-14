Video of Hajia Bintu dancing to Tiisha's True Mood song goes viral online

A video of Hajia Bintu showing off her dance moves has caused massive traffic online

The TikTok star was videoed dancing to Tiisha's new release, True Mood

Hajia Bintu is noted for wowing her teeming fans with photos and videos of herself

Well-known Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Hajia Bintu, has turned heads with a new video of herself dancing to a song by Zylofon Media signee, Tiisha.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu appeared to be standing in what looked like her living room as she mimicked talking to an imaginary man.

She was heard telling the 'man' that she was not his type and that he should go in for someone his own size.

Hajia Bintu however noted that if the man showed her a lot of money, she was willing to also show him her "True Mood".

In gesturing what she meant by her real mood, Hajia Bintu turned and showed her backside to the camera and shook it briefly.

She went on to repeat the gesture and was seen beaming with smiles while at it and it got her fans excited.

Many fans and followers of the Instagram model took to the comment section to react to the video.

