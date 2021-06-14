John Dumelo slams Ayawaso MP Lydia Alhassan over robberies on GIMPA road

John Dumelo has taken on Lydia Alhassan, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency MP

Dumelo is questioning her silence over reports of armed robbers attacking people in her constituency

The actor competed against her for the seat during the 2020 General Elections

Actor John Dumelo has blasted Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency over her silence about reports of robberies on the GIMPA road.

In a tweet on Monday, June 14, 2021, Dumelo implied that the MP does not have the urgency to address the matter because there isn't an upcoming election.

In the past few weeks, there have been several reports about armed robbers attacking people who ply the route. It will be recalled that Dumelo competed against Alhassan for the seat during the 2020 General Elections.

“Everyday, we hear stories of road users being attacked on the Gimpa road….yet the Mp of AWW has been mute and unconcerned. The robberies still persists. Or elections are over……” reads a tweet by Dumelo.

Dumelo's statement has generated a lot of comments with some supporting him, and others accusing him of playing political games.

"U used to do a lot of work at that constituency before election but u hv stopped after dem take chook ur eyes u were doing dat for vote I guess. Now u turn area commentator," wrote Twitter user, LowKey.

Koffi Asante said: "We have to hold our elected officials accountable. Our security is of paramount importance."

"it would be solved two months before elections, y'all should have patience," added Danny.

Raphael had a lot to say: "But if you try to do something norrr she go wear wellington boots plus Kaba&slit go do some. She's just so uncouth on top too"

In other news, the case filed by the Ghana Police Service seeking to stop a street protest by the #FixTheCountry campaigners has been adjourned to June 21, 2020.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court adjourned the case after lawyers for the #FixTheCountry conveners failed to file their affidavits challenging the suit by the police.

One of the lawyers for the conveners, Tata Kosi Foliba, told the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey that they only filed their opposition to the application by the police Monday, morning, June 14, 2021, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

“We apologize for the delay in filing and it was as a result of the difficulty in having a consensus of all the respondents,” Lawyer Foliba told the court.

