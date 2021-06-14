The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has adjourned the #fixthecountry case

The case filed by the Ghana Police Service seeking to stop a street protest by the #FixTheCountry campaigners has been adjourned to June 21, 2020.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court adjourned the case after lawyers for the #FixTheCountry conveners failed to file their affidavits challenging the suit by the police.

One of the lawyers for the conveners, Tata Kosi Foliba, told the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey that they only filed their opposition to the application by the police Monday, morning, June 14, 2021, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

“We apologize for the delay in filing and it was as a result of the difficulty in having a consensus of all the respondents,” Lawyer Foliba told the court.

How the #FixTheCountry started?

The #FixTheCountry conveners and some unhappy Ghanaians on Twitter have been venting their anger over what they say is the failure on the part of successive administrations to improve the lives of the citizenry through the hashtag, “Fixthecountry”.

Tens of thousands of posts have been made on social media highlighting some of the challenges with the Ghanaian economy.

The online protest had been trending for days amid rival campaigns highlighting the achievement of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Court victory

It will be recalled conveners of the social media protest were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

The police, however, secured an ex parte injunction against the massive demonstration.

The campaigners filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the order of the High Court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, paves the way for the organisers to go ahead with the demonstration.

“Demonstration is one of the ways Ghanaians speak and it must lead to something better so we are still planning and when that happens, Ghanaians will know,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the movement told Starr103.5FM.

