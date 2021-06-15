. Police officer, Emmanuel Osei, was shot dead while on duty

. The deceased died after armed robbers attacked a bullion van

. Now, a video of him feeling himself has popped up online

Young Ghanaian police officer, Emmanuel Osei, met his untimely death after armed robbers shot him in a bullion van robbery.

The sad incident happened in James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, claiming the life of a civilian.

According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds.

Now, as social media users are mourning with his family, a video of him has popped up online.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the deceased was captured feeling himself.

From the video, one can conclude that the late police officer was full of life.

According to reports, the said video was on his Whatsapp status update on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details, and photos of the slain officer have popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit. Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

