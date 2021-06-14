A robbery incident happened near the Korle-Bu area at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, claiming the lives of a police officer and a civilian

the police officer, Emmanuel Osei, was shot by the armed men who attacked a bullion van he was escorting.

According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds.

Korle-Bu Bullion Van Robbery: Details Of How Armed Men Chased Shot Woman Who Raised Alarm

The police found the bullion van parked at the centre of a road around the Adedenko Timber Market. The driver identified as Wisdom survived the attack.

It has turned out that the lady was shot by the robbers because she tried to raise an alarm when the robbery was happening.

Efia Tenge's situation report indicated that the robbers actually chased the woman, identified her as Afua Badu, and shot her.

The woman was found lying lifeless in a wooden structure after some onlookers led the police to her. She believed to be around 40years old.

Photos and details of slain policeman pop up

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details, and photos of the slain officer have popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

