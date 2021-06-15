Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and his wife have renewed their vows as part of their second wedding anniversary

Mrs. Victoria Lebene Nkansah shared a video of the event which shows her licking the ring of her husband

Eugene, who is popularly known as Nkonkonsa, has been in the news following controversial revelations about him

Blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, and his wife Victoria Lebene Osafo-Nkansah are still very much in love in spite of recent controversies.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and renewed their vows to mark the august occasion. A video posted on Instagram shows Victoria licking the ring of Eugene after an exchange of rings.

Nkonkonsa's wife licks his wedding ring as they renew their vows on 2nd marriage anniversary. Photo source; user-generated

Source: Instagram

The post has received well-wishes on the occasion of the renewal of their vows.

"Aaaawwwwww happy for you my love. Continue to win. And May love always win. We glorify the name of the Most High," reads a comment by Mikaila Nana B.

"Romantic kwahu man and Ewe woman @nkonkonsa x @victorialebenee," added blogger Ameyaw Debrah.

Tcclnews shared an indirect joke: "The lickerable anniversary,we saulte your celebration .congratulations more life"

Ciarascoulture wrote: "May God continue to protect your marriage dear"

Watch the video below.

In either news, Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has revealed the real reason why his baby mama, Michy broke up with him. Shatta Wale and Michy parted ways two years ago after a misunderstanding between the two love birds.

According to him, the main reason why his relationship with his baby mama didn’t go well is because of bloggers. He explained that bloggers just like Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo always like to write negative news and stories about him.

Shatta Wale went on to say though he developed tough skin and never made that news get to him, Michy on the other hand couldn’t handle it leading to their breakup. He concluded that he is now single because of bloggers.

Source: Yen.com.gh