Ghanaian radio presenter Tima Kumkum officially became Mrs Cynthia Duodu on July 13, 2023

Mr Dominic Doudu, Tima Kumkum's husband, iterates his love for her publicly on his IG page

Before her wedding ceremony, the radio personality shared save-the-date photos with her husband's face covered

Ghanaian radio presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, known as Tima Kumkum, married Mr Dominic Duodu in a simple lovely ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Although there was some rain at the venue, the ceremony continued as planned. Tima Kumkum and her bridesmaids danced through the rain to the delight of the guests.

The ceremony was attended by many named people in the industry, especially from Adom TV and Hitz FM.

A collage of Tima Kumkum and her husband, Mr Dominic Duodu Image credit: @iamtimakumkum

YEN.com.gh's entertainment desk spotted an exchange between Mr Dominic Duodu and his wife on Instagram after he posted her photo.

He captioned the photo, "My for life roomie @iamtimakumkum ❤️."

To which she replied:

"My forever ❤️."

Peeps congratulate Tima Kumkum's husband for officially making the gorgeous radio presenter his wife

Overnight, Mr Dominic Duodu has been very popular, and his social media posts received a boost of over 500 likes per post under his wife's picture.

kafuikkb commented:

Congratulations to you bothGod bless this union.

aajoycelyn1 commented:

Congratulations bro. God bless your union. You know market paaaaa.

amber_tweets commented:

Congratulations to you both....Happy for you papapaaaa.

porshavalerie commented:

Congratulations to you both ❤️

nanaesimac commented:

Congratulations Bro God bless your union.

Tima Kumkum channels her inner Indian fashion on her wedding day, rocking bejewelled veil

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Tima Kumkum's wedding to slay as she tied the knot with her husband in a simple lovely ceremony.

The radio show host looked stunning in a dark green corseted lace dress with a long veil restyling softly on her styled hair.

Tima Kumkum's covered-up ensemble was covered with tiny glass beads that caught the sun's rays as she twisted and turned on the dance floor.

Social media users could not help but comment on the beautiful gown of the beautiful bride.

