Abu Trica, in a video, was spotted proudly walking into his garage and driving off in his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus

The wealthy Swedru-based businessman recently acquired the vehicle valued at around GH¢6.8 million

The young man generated considerable buzz on social media when the first footage of the vehicle popped up, receiving congratulatory messages from well-wishers

Abu Trica, a prominent businessman from Swedru, has gone viral after being spotted in a video driving off in his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus.

Abu Trica driving his Lamborghini Photo Source: johnnyporium23

Source: TikTok

The video, which shows Trica walking into a garage filled with numerous luxury vehicles and proudly driving off as a close associate, captured him on camera.

The Lamborghini Urus, valued at around GH¢6.8 million, is one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs in the world. Its acquisition has got folks calling Abu Trica one of the wealthiest individuals in the region. The sleek design and powerful performance of the Urus make it a coveted possession, and Abu Trica's latest addition has sparked admiration from netizens.

When the first footage of the Lamborghini emerged online, it immediately captured the attention of social media users. Videos of the vehicle arriving at the port circulated online.

Abu Trica sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nikashwan said:

Long life and blessings My Trica Billionaire

Richkid commented:

Work hard in silence and let the success do the talking

ERA reacted:

Abibifoc ne flex. Hmmmm we make it easily and open our own doors to investigations.

mharmeefuah3 commented:

ano like short guys but if someone like trica come mi way ago accept uhm

said:

Some of us came to escort some people in this world

Abu Trica spotted in BMW i8

In another story, Abu Trica, in a video, was spotted in town as he parked his expensive BMW i8 by the roadside as he walked into a shop.

The wealthy businessman, who was recorded by a fan who spotted him, wore a simple outfit: a plain T-shirt, shorts, and slippers.

The video was shared on TikTok, where Ghanaians praised the rich young man for being simple and humble.

Source: YEN.com.gh