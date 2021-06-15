Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije has urged the government to activate the CCTV cameras installed in Accra

Vanderpuije said the cameras would have deterred the robbers who recently killed a policeman from carrying out the attack if they had been activated

He added that if the scene of the accident is visited, a CCTV camera would be spotted since they were installed along the stretch

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, has urged the government to activate the CCTV cameras installed in Accra.

This, according to the former Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, will help fight crime in the capital.

He said the CCTV cameras were installed at vantage points as part of the Accra Areawide Intelligent Traffic Management System.

CCTV cameras installed in Accra should be activated to curb crime – Okoe Vanderpuije

Sharing his thoughts after the Korle-Bu Bullion Van robbery incident, Vanderpuije claims some of the devices are currently offline after they were installed years ago.

Vanderpuije said the cameras would have deterred the robbers from carrying out the attack if they had been activated.

He added that if the scene of the accident is visited, a CCTV camera would be spotted since they were installed along the stretch.

“... I am sure if you go to the scene of the incident [James town Bullion van robbery], you will see cameras on the road because there are cameras all over Korle-Bu and Jamestown and a camera would have definitely captured the bullion car and the motorbike riders following them,” he said.

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije claimed that the devices are offline because of a lawsuit initiated against the government for terminating the contract with a Chinese company called, Beijing Everyway.

He says Ghana risks paying a hefty judgement debt for cancelling the contract.

IGP's ultimatum

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided.

According to him, the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

In a statement issued by the Police Service, the provision of fortified armoured vans has been agreed upon with the Association of Bankers.

The call follows Monday morning’s armed attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra that cost the life of a policeman and a trader.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen