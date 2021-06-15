Buy bulletproof bullion vans by July 2023 - Bank of Ghana directs banks

The Bank of Ghana issued a directive to all financial institutions to buy bulletproof bullion vans to transit their cash

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a directive to all financial institutions to buy bulletproof bullion vans to transit their cash.

BoG asked all banks to replace all soft-skinned Cash-in-Transit vehicles presently in use with fit-for-purpose armoured-plated vehicles with European Standard B6 ballistic protection for the passenger compartment and European Standard B4 for the cargo compartment.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Bank of Ghana stated that they had to be involved in the procurement of the armoured vehicles to ensure compliance with specifications.

All Deposit Money Banks(DMBs) and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions(SDIs) were given up to July 1, 2023, to do that.

Failure to do so, the bank of Ghana said, would lead to the blocking of the entry of soft-skinned CIT vehicles onto its premises.

If banks had heeded the directive, the attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Adedenkpo around Korle-Bu in Accra could have been easily avoided.

IGP's ultimatum

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has threatened to withdraw his men from escorting bullion vehicles if armoured vans are not provided.

According to him, the Association of Bankers is expected to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021.

In a statement issued by the Police Service, the provision of fortified armoured vans has been agreed upon with the Association of Bankers.

The call follows Monday morning’s armed attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra that cost the life of a policeman and a trader.

Details of slain policeman pop up

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details, and photos of the slain officer have popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

