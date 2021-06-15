Korle-Bu Bullion Van Robbery: Mother And Father Of Slain Policeman Weep In Latest Video
It was all tears when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Boanuh visited the family of Emmanuel Osei, the policeman shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery.
IGP Oppong Boanuh who was accompanied by a team from the police headquarters paid the visit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to comiserate with the family on their loss.
Osei, a member of the National SWAT unit, was shot dead by armed robbers on Monday, June 14, 2021.
The robbers attacked a bullion van Osei was escorting at the Adedenkpo Timber Market near the Korle-Bu area at Jamestown in Accra.
According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds when the robbers struck.
In a video from the visit sighted by YEN.com.gh on Adom TV, the parents of the deceased and other family members were seen in tears.
It was quite a sad scene seeing the deceased's parents and family members in such a heartbreaking mood.
The parents who sat together were being consoled by one young lady.
See the video below:
Source: Yen.com.gh