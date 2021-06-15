It was all tears when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Boanuh visited the family of Emmanuel Osei, the policeman shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery.

IGP Oppong Boanuh who was accompanied by a team from the police headquarters paid the visit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to comiserate with the family on their loss.

Osei, a member of the National SWAT unit, was shot dead by armed robbers on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Korle-Bu Bullion Van Robbery: Mother And Father Of Slain Policeman Weep In Latest Video Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The robbers attacked a bullion van Osei was escorting at the Adedenkpo Timber Market near the Korle-Bu area at Jamestown in Accra.

According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds when the robbers struck.

In a video from the visit sighted by YEN.com.gh on Adom TV, the parents of the deceased and other family members were seen in tears.

It was quite a sad scene seeing the deceased's parents and family members in such a heartbreaking mood.

The parents who sat together were being consoled by one young lady.

See the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh