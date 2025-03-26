Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Nubuke got many people talking when she decided to go bald and flaunt her new look in a video

This came after her beautiful long hair got damaged after getting her hair dyed blonde

The video got many people comparing her new look to that of famous influencer Ama Burland

Famous Ghanaian influencer Nubuke caused a stir on social media when she went bald and cut off all her blonde hair and flaunted it in a video.

Nubuke goes bald

Taking to her social media pages, Nubuke shared a video of her finally deciding to go in for the big chop after a failed hair-dyeing procedure.

Nubuke decided to go blonde, and she got her dark hair dyed blonde. She also did the same procedure for her eyebrows.

The intro of the video she shared showed her uncle's priceless reaction as he screamed at the top of his voice after seeing the famous Ghanaian YouTuber's bald head.

"Sometimes you have to let your intrusive thoughts win," she said about going bald.

In the video, she visited her hairstylist and she shared how she used the professional hair clippers to shave off all her hair.

But before the trimming process, her hairstylist could not believe that the famous YouTuber wanted to go bald. In the video, the hairstylist cried as she watched Nubuke use the scissors to cut her long hair.

While cutting her hair, the hairstylist was seen wiping tears off her face as she got emotional about the social media influencer going bald.

She experienced itchiness after the big chop, and after her hairstylist washed her hair and applied hair products, she felt much better.

After getting her haircut, Nubuke went home. Her mother, grandmother and other family members could not believe what she had done, as their priceless reaction in the video caught the attention of many.

Nubuke getting her haircut

Reactions to Nubuke going bald

Social media users compared Nubuke to famous social media influencer and YouTuber Ama Burland, who went bald to prove to her potential customers that her hair products work.

Below are the hilarious reactions to the video of Nubuke going bald:

JEN Z PRESIDENT said:

"Let’s play Zanzama."

𝙺𝙾👻 said:

"I blame Ama Burland."

Chyanneluv said:

"I did this a year ago and it felt great showing, sleeping I felt so free and clean 😂wearing wigs were a bit uncomfortable tho 😩."

dago4t.junior said:

"Can't you just be an African girl with an afro?"😂😭"

naa_akorfaaaaaaa said:

"Always traumatizing your family 😂😂😂."

SouthPaw said:

"Who lied to you that you have a nice head😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Kuami Eugene cuts his afro hair

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, known offstage as Eugene Kwame Marfo, unveiled his new haircut in a recent Instagram post.

The award-winning singer rocked designer outfits for his 27th birthday photoshoot and music video shoot, showcasing his sleek transformation.

His new look has caught the attention of many, with celebrities like Prince Bright and others leaving comments under his post, praising the fresh style.

