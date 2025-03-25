Benjamin Asare has been confirmed as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars after his heroics with the national team

The 32-year-old kept two clean sheets in his first two games for Ghana against Chad and Madagascar, respectively

According to head coach Otto Addo, Asare is expected to man the post when Ghana plays the qualifiers again in September

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has officially declared Benjamin Asare as Ghana’s new number one, cementing his status following a commanding performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 49-year-old made this revelation after Ghana’s emphatic victory over Madagascar, a match that saw the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper deliver another assured display between the posts.

Otto Addo has named Benjamin Asare as Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper for the foreseeaable future.

Benjamin Asare: From unheralded call-up to national team mainstay

Asare’s invitation to the squad for the qualifiers was initially perceived as routine—a gesture often extended to locally-based players without expectations of actual game time. However, the narrative took an unexpected turn.

His training performances at the Accra Sports Stadium not only caught the attention of the coaching staff but also won over fans who witnessed his sessions. When the opportunity arose, he seized it emphatically.

Handed his debut against Chad, he delivered a faultless performance, securing a clean sheet as the Black Stars dismantled their opponents in a 5-0 rout.

While some dismissed his selection as a mere public relations stunt, Otto Addo was quick to refute such claims.

He emphasised that Asare had outperformed experienced contenders Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott in training, earning his starting spot purely on merit.

Backing up the hype against stronger opposition

Despite calls from analysts and supporters for a return to familiarity with Ati-Zigi in the subsequent fixture, Otto Addo doubled down on his trust in Asare.

Tasked with guarding the posts against a dangerous Madagascar side, the former Great Olympics goalkeeper repaid that faith.

His composure under pressure and two crucial saves ensured another clean sheet as Ghana cruised to a 3-0 victory, strengthening their grip at the top of Group I, per Ghanasoccernet.

Otto Addo declares Asare as Ghana's No.1

Following the match, Addo made his stance clear: Asare is here to stay.

“At this point, the next game is in June, but at the moment, I think he [Benjamin Asare] is number one. We have decided on him. He did well in training,” the coach affirmed, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

While confirming Asare’s rise to prominence, Addo acknowledged that the battle for the starting role remains intense.

He commended Ati-Zigi and Wollacott for their professionalism, highlighting their commitment to maintaining high standards within the squad.

“Like I said, it is not that there’s a huge gap between him and the other goalkeepers.

"We have a good situation where the goalkeepers are pushing each other, and we are really thankful for the way Ati Zigi and Wollacott behaved this week and the way they also tried to push Benjamin—to help him and support him—which is not... I don’t take it for granted,” he noted.

Benjamin Asare kept two clean sheets in his first two games as Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper.

Addo further credited Asare’s dedication, both in domestic competitions and on the training ground, as the driving force behind his promotion.

“Big props to them for pushing him... this is really good teamwork. Benjamin deserved it. He did well in the league and also in the few training sessions we had; he did very well, and I am happy for him,” he concluded.

As Ghana edges closer to World Cup qualification, Asare’s emergence adds a new dimension to the Black Stars’ defensive setup.

Fans laud Benjamin Asare after Madagascar clean sheet

