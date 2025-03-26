FIFA has warned an African nation that it could face suspension from international football and the 2026 World Cup due to government interference

FIFA has reportedly warned a nation of a potential ban from international football and the 2026 World Cup after issuing an official letter to its government.

While co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States have already secured their spots, four other nations have also confirmed qualification for the tournament.

Meanwhile, several countries remain barred from World Cup participation due to FIFA sanctions.

Russia was excluded following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while Pakistan and Congo were disqualified over administrative failures and third-party interference.

FIFA threatens to ban African country

Another nation, which recently faced Russia in a friendly match, now risks being banned from the 2026 World Cup.

According to Soccer24.zw, FIFA has issued a warning to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), cautioning that the country could face a complete suspension from international football.

The warning follows a letter from the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), a government entity, urging FIFA to establish an independent electoral body and conduct a thorough review of FAZ’s electoral process.

However, FIFA strictly prohibits third-party interference in a nation’s football governance, including government involvement.

In February, Zambia FA president Andrew Kamanga secured a third term unopposed after eight other candidates were disqualified for failing to meet constitutional requirements.

However, after appeals, four of those disqualifications were overturned, and elections are set to take place between March 15 and March 29, with a FAZ general meeting scheduled for the latter date.

FIFA’s letter stated:

“We would like to remind you that every member association of FIFA is statutorily obliged to manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties, including government bodies. Any breach of this obligation may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA statutes. Should the transitional committee be established, FAZ would be at risk of breaching these statutory provisions. If this happens, FIFA will have no option but to submit the matter to its relevant decision-making body, which could result in the suspension of FAZ.”

What's next for Zambia?

Zambia, currently managed by former Chelsea and West Ham coach Avram Grant, is still in contention for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Their World Cup qualifying group has already faced several disruptions, with Eritrea withdrawing from the competition due to fears of player defections and Congo pulling out after three matches due to their FIFA suspension.

Zambia currently sits three points behind Niger, who occupy the second and final qualification spot for the next round, with four matches remaining.

Which counties have already qualified?

Meanwhile, the qualification race for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup is heating up. So far, co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States have secured their places, alongside Iran, Japan, Argentina, and New Zealand.

With more spots available than ever before, Zambia's potential suspension could significantly impact their World Cup dreams.

