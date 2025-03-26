Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her retirement plan and her being into farming

In an exclusive interview with Diva Doc Let's Talk, Mrs Mensah said she wanted to retire at 50 and slow down on public appearance

Many people shared their views on the Kumawood actress's retirement plan in the comments section

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about the age she wants to retire, her retirement plan, and why she has several brand ambassadorial deals.

Nana Ama McBrown shares her retirement plan. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown speaks about her retirement plan

In an exclusive interview with Diva Doc Let's Talk, Nana Ama McBrown said she would like to retire at the age of 50.

Explaining her choice of age for retirement, she said she would like to slow down when she turned 50.

"Since I have plans to retire, as in slow down from 50, I need something on the market aside from my farming. I want to venture into food."

Still speaking on why she wants to retire at 50, the McBrown's Sunflower Oil owner said that she would like to cut down on public appearances.

The Kumawood star opened up about owning a farm and being into farming. She explained that she wanted to venture into food business. She added that she had already started and that that was part of her retirement plan.

"At age 50, I want to slow down on these appearances and all that. I want to go into farming. I have started now."

McBrown, who brags about being the ambassador for 14 brands in Ghana, shared more details about the future plans for her farm.

She said one of the things she would like to have on her farm is a building. She said she would like to invite people to her farm, and that they should be able to relax in her building and later on visit her farm.

"So at 50, I want you to come into my farm. I have a building on my farm. We chill in the air condition, and later go and get some okro from my farm."

Reactions to McBrown's retirement plan

Many people were left in awe that Mrs McBrown Mensah was into farming just like musician and media personality Michy.

Others advised the Kumawood actress not to overly share her future plans since there were evil people who might want to destroy them.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video of McBrown speaking about the age she would like to retire, her retirement plans and, owning a farm:

Uncle Ben 👨🏽‍🍼 said:

"Ooohh McBrown don’t let them know your next move."

ADOMBA SUCCESS♥️🙏💯 said:

"wow, she loves farming like Michy . WOW 🥰🥰."

Naana Tima🥰 said:

"Farming is one of the great work.... seriously."

Nharnhar Ama Nyarko Aboronomaa said:

"Yie dreams na sei kamakama 👌."

McBrown's full interview

McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, are dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Abele seller cries as McBrown enjoys her abele

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown left an abele (local ice cream) seller emotional after showering praise on her product.

In a heartwarming video, McBrown raved about the ice cream’s taste and even pleaded with the Abele Empire owner to keep refilling her table throughout the event.

The touching moment won the hearts of many social media users, who commended the actress for her genuine support of small businesses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh