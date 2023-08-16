Kennedy Agypong has said it is not true that he makes his wealth through contracts awarded to him by the NPP government alone

According to him, he has many streams of income with money coming from rent alone hitting some $800,000 a month after tax

During the interview on TV3, he also said he has no hand in the alleged murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, emphasising that the journalist’s unprofessional conduct caused his death

Maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong has dismissed claims that the bulk of his wealth comes from contracts awarded to him by NPP governments.

The NPP flagbearer aspirant disclosed on live TV on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, that although he makes some money from government contracts, he will not be worse off without them.

He disclosed to the host of TV3's New Day, Roland Walker, that the energy ministry owes him money.

So in passing, the host asked the presidential aspirant if rumours that his wealth comes largely from government contracts were true. He responded as follows:

"I have a lot of businesses. My brother...look even rent, rent alone in this country, I make over $800,000 a month. $800,000 a month after withholding taxes. So now that I am not doing any [government] contracts, don't I make money?" he quizzed.

Hussein-Suale was a bad guy

The aspiring president also touched on his alleged involvement in the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

He said he has no role in the alleged murder of the journalist, emphasising that the journalist’s unprofessional conduct caused his death.

According to him, Hussein-Suale was a "bad guy” and claimed he was used by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Ken Agyapong says he doesn't regret asking his workers to beat up Hussein-Suale

He said he does not regret telling his employees to beat up the late Tiger Eye PI investigator.

Agyapong clarified that his directive for a physical attack on Hussein-Suale was only restricted to the premises of his company.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was murdered in January 2019, a few months after Agyapong went on a tirade against him on TV.

Anas tried to entrap finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta in Dubai

In that same interview, Kennedy Agyapong claimed that Tiger Eye PI founder, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, targeted Ken Ofori-Atta in an exposé.

Agyapong said his decision to expose the late investigator Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s identity eventually tipped off the finance minister.

Agyapong in the past urged his employees to beat up Hussein-Suale if they saw him around the NET2 TV premises.

