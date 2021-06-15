Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Manu has reportedly passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The actor who is a popular figure in the Kumawood industry passed away after a short illness.

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on Zionfelix's Instagram page, Agya Manu was admitted at a hospital on Monday.

Agya Manu was a regular actor in Kumawood movies Photo source: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

He, however, could not make it and passed away earlier on Tuesday.

It is not known what got Agya Manu admitted at the hospital but he is reported to have suffered from diabetes and and high blood pressure.

Agya Manu was a permanent fixture on the Kumawood scene and featured in many movies. He also feature in many TV series.

Source: Yen.com.gh