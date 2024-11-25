A video of a Ghanaian woman rejoicing after her brother graduated from the university has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, the woman expressed her gratitude to God for how far he had brought him

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman could not hide her joy as her younger brother graduated from university.

The proud sister documented the moment in a heartwarming video shared on TikTok.

A Ghanaian woman proudly celebrates her brother during his graduation. Image source: Angie Darke

Source: TikTok

She captured the moment her brother, Sylvester Kofi Darke, was dressing up from the house until when the entire event came to a conclusion.

The sister, overwhelmed with joy, showered her brother, Sylvester Kofi Darke, with praises and affection.

She even attempted to carry him on her back, indicating her immense pride in him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Sylvester

The video has touched the hearts of many, inspiring others to celebrate their loved ones' achievements.

@Maame wrote:

"Congratulations Ing Kafui!"

@lettysam78 wrote:

"My senior in primary Mary Queen of Peace. Congratulations dear."

@Greistoke wrote:

"Chill guy frr."

@Akua Danny wrote:

"Congratulations."

gina_18 wrote:

"This is soo nice."

@Ahen_kan1 wrote:

"Your family is so cute."

@Ogawife_ wrote:

"Mummy’s fav son."

@Spencer XAUUSD wrote:

"Proud moment."

@kyerew_aaa wrote:

"Mummy’s boy."

@Tracien_ wrote:

"Congratulations to him."

@Baaba A wrote:

"Ala!!!"

@Celebrity Kenkey wrote:

"Congrats bro."

@KOJO KWARTENG | Photographer wrote:

"Congrats Sly! @Sylvester."

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh