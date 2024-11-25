Proud Elder Sister Celebrates Brother After Bagging A Degree: "My God Has Done It O"
- A video of a Ghanaian woman rejoicing after her brother graduated from the university has surfaced on social media
- In the viral video, the woman expressed her gratitude to God for how far he had brought him
- Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Ghanaian woman could not hide her joy as her younger brother graduated from university.
The proud sister documented the moment in a heartwarming video shared on TikTok.
She captured the moment her brother, Sylvester Kofi Darke, was dressing up from the house until when the entire event came to a conclusion.
The sister, overwhelmed with joy, showered her brother, Sylvester Kofi Darke, with praises and affection.
She even attempted to carry him on her back, indicating her immense pride in him.
Watch the video below:
Netizens hail Sylvester
The video has touched the hearts of many, inspiring others to celebrate their loved ones' achievements.
@Maame wrote:
"Congratulations Ing Kafui!"
@lettysam78 wrote:
"My senior in primary Mary Queen of Peace. Congratulations dear."
@Greistoke wrote:
"Chill guy frr."
@Akua Danny wrote:
"Congratulations."
gina_18 wrote:
"This is soo nice."
@Ahen_kan1 wrote:
"Your family is so cute."
@Ogawife_ wrote:
"Mummy’s fav son."
@Spencer XAUUSD wrote:
"Proud moment."
@kyerew_aaa wrote:
"Mummy’s boy."
@Tracien_ wrote:
"Congratulations to him."
@Baaba A wrote:
"Ala!!!"
@Celebrity Kenkey wrote:
"Congrats bro."
@KOJO KWARTENG | Photographer wrote:
"Congrats Sly! @Sylvester."
Proud dad carries son on his back
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a proud Ghanaian dad expressed love to his son on his graduation day.
In a viral TikTok video, the man carried his son on his back on his graduation day, showing how proud he was of him.
Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh