The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or has taken a dramatic turn following Real Madrid's shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappé, long considered one of the frontrunners, now sees his chances significantly reduced after Madrid’s 2-1 loss on Wednesday night, resulting in an emphatic 5-1 aggregate defeat.

While Mbappé's individual numbers remain impressive—32 goals and 4 assists in 49 appearances at the time of writing this piece— UCL success has always played a key role in Ballon d'Or voting.

With Madrid out of the Champions League, the door is now wide open for several other standout performers across Europe.

Who will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the top 10 contenders as we approach the business end of the 2024/25 season.

1. Raphinha – Barcelona

Raphinha 2024/25 season stats: 28 goals, 22 assists

Raphinha is enjoying a breakout campaign that has him at the forefront of the Ballon d'Or conversation.

The Brazilian winger has been nothing short of sensational for Barcelona in the 2024/25 season, combining flair with end-product at a level previously unseen in his career.

Should Barça go deep or even win the Champions League, Raphinha could emerge as the clear frontrunner. His influence in big games, particularly in Europe, will be a determining factor in securing his maiden Ballon d'Or.

2. Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain

Dembele 2024/25 season stats: 32 goals, 11 assists

Ousmane Dembélé’s resurgence at PSG has been nothing short of remarkable. Under Luis Enrique, the Frenchman has found consistency, fitness, and form—three qualities that previously eluded him.

His influence on PSG’s attacking identity this season cannot be overstated.

If PSG manage to reach the Champions League final or lift the trophy, Dembélé's case will become very strong, especially if he plays a pivotal role in the latter stages.

3. Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Lewandowski 2024/25 stats: 32 goals, 11 assists

The Polish striker may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still delivering elite numbers and performances.

Lewandowski remains a key figure in Barcelona’s title challenges both domestically and in Europe.

If he helps lead Barça to the title and adds more goals to his already strong campaign, he could cap his legendary career with the individual honor he unfortunately missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid

Mbappe 2024/25 stats: 32 goals, 4 assists

Mbappé's numbers remain elite, but the failure to reach the 2024/25 UCL semi-finals with Real Madrid is a massive blow.

The Ballon d'Or often favours players whose club success aligns with their individual brilliance.

Unless Madrid secure the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, and potentially the FIFA Club World Cup, Mbappé might find himself outside the top three despite his prolific season.

5. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Yamal 2024/25 stats: 14 goals, 21 assists

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is rewriting the script for young talents in European football.

With his dazzling dribbling, intelligence, and maturity beyond his years, the Spanish teenager, winner of Euro 2024, is not only a fan favorite but also becoming an integral part of Barcelona's title pursuits.

His contributions in the UCL knockout stages and key La Liga fixtures could propel him into the top tier of the Ballon d’Or race, potentially making him the youngest ever winner.

6. Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid

Vinicius 2024/25 stats: 20 goals, 14 assists

Like Mbappé, the pacey winger Vinícius suffers from Madrid’s Champions League exit against Arsenal.

Despite impressive individual stats, the lack of European silverware will weigh heavily on his candidacy.

He still has an outside chance if Madrid win both La Liga and Copa del Rey, but his path to the top spot now seems uphill.

7. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Salah 2024/25 stats: 32 goals, 23 assists

Salah remains Liverpool’s talisman, continuing to deliver high-level performances season after season, but the prospect of him becoming the first African to win the coveted France Football Ballon d'or remains minute.

While Liverpool exited the Champions League earlier than expected, they are still fighting for the Premier League title.

8. Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan

Lautaro 2024/25 stats: 21 goals, 6 assists

Lautaro has been instrumental in Inter’s dominant Serie A campaign, acting as both a goalscorer and a leader.

Inter’s chances of making a deep UCL run were cut short, but a domestic double (Serie A and Coppa Italia) could strengthen his case, particularly if he finishes the season as the league’s top scorer.

9. Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Saka 2024/25 stats: 11 goals, 14 assists

Saka's rise continues as Arsenal booked a place in the UCL semi-finals after dispatching Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly to win this year's UCL.

Though his raw numbers may not match some of the other contenders, his influence on Arsenal's style and performances, especially on big European nights, is invaluable.

Should Arsenal go on to win the Champions League or the Premier League, Saka’s role will be undeniable, and voters could be swayed by his combination of consistency, work rate, and brilliance.

10. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Kane 2024/25 stats: 35 goals, 12 assists

English attacker Harry Kane has been an absolute goal machine in his second season with German giants Bayern Munich.

Yet, despite his incredible numbers this campaign, Bayern’s failure to go deep in the UEFA Champions League limits the chances of the ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker in the Ballon d'Or mix.

