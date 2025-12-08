The Interior Ministry has ordered aa investigation into alleged assassination attempts on Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications of the OSP, Samuel Darko disclosed that Agyebeng survived two separate attempts on his life

He also claimed he was beaten and handcuffed by 17 police officers, prompting further investigations by the ministry

The government, through the Ministry of the Interior, has ordered an investigation into alleged assassination attempts on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The move follows claims made by Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko, on Joy News' Newsfile on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

According to him, Agyebeng has survived two separate assassination attempts while carrying out his duties.

The OSP’s Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications further alleged that he had been handcuffed and beaten by 17 police personnel.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 8, 2025, the Interior Ministry, headed by Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, expressed concern over the allegations.

“Beyond the security implications of these claims, such dangers to personnel of accountability institutions, if true, can undermine the government’s efforts to combat corruption, which have intensified since it took office,” the statement read.

“The ministry has therefore taken up the matter with the seriousness it deserves. Here are some preliminary findings on the alleged assassination attempt,” it added.

OSP confirms assassination allegation to Interior Ministry

According to the Interior Ministry’s statement, initial contacts with Kissi Agyebeng have shown that the assassination attempts on him actually happened.

"There is no record or report of such threats against his life at any police station or at any of the state security agencies in the country," the Ministry's statement added.

Consequently, the Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation into the claim by Samuel Appiah Darko that he was handcuffed and beaten by 17 police personnel.

“ The ministry will update the public on the outcome of these investigations and the actions to be taken,” it stated.

“The Ministry of the Interior reiterates its commitment to protecting all lives and property to ensure that all Ghanaians can conduct their lawful affairs without any fear for their safety,” the statement added.

Netizens react to Interior Ministry’s statement

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Interior Ministry’s statement regarding the probe into the alleged assassination attempt on Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Bright Owusu Ansah said:

"3 attempt on his life and he never reported it to the police? Cant he be charged for abertment of crime?"

@Alhassan Watara also said:

"This is how we want things to be done."

@Hassan Deeshini Hassan commented:

"Good. lets get to the bottom of the matter."

Mahama Ayariga calls for scrapping of OSP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority Leader of Parliament, Hassan Ayariga, had made a strong case for abolishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Ayariga questioned the budget allocation effectiveness for the Special Prosecutor amid limited corruption case outcomes.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin also voiced concerns about the ineffective use of funds in the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

