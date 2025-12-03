Ghanaian TikToker and socialite Anima Portia, popularly known online as Abena Portia, has reportedly passed away, with news of her death surfacing on TikTok on December 1, 2025

Friends and fellow creators mourned her deeply, sharing emotional tributes as her family kept the exact cause and timing of her passing private

Her final funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Penkwase in Sunyani, prompting another wave of sorrow among fans and acquaintances

Ghanaian TikToker and popular socialite, Anima Portia, known on social media as Abena Portia, has stirred sadness after reports emerged that she had passed away.

Popular TikTok Anima Portia unexpectedly passes away. Image credit: @animaportia

Source: TikTok

Reports about the death of the popular TikToker appeared on the video-sharing platform on December 1, 2025.

Many friends of the late TikToker mourned her online, expressing their disbelief at news of her death.

Popular TikToker Fella Addicts shared a video collage of Anima with the caption: “Still can't believe this, rest well Anima😢😢😢💔💔💔.”

It is currently unclear when Anima Portia passed away, while details of her cause of death are also being kept private by her family.

Below is the TikTok post mourning the death of Anima Portia.

After her death, Anima Portia’s family has announced details of her final funeral rites.

Her funeral has been scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Penkwase, Sunyani.

Below is a TikTok post with details of her final funeral rites.

Reactions to Anima Portia’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Anima Portia’s death.

Lynda Adu said:

"Awwwww, Portia, may your soul rest in perfect peace 😭💔💔💔💔."

Portia ❤️❤️💕 wrote:

"The fact that she has all my name. Portia Animah, aww, rest in peace. Such a cold world😭."

Erenestina Lit commented:

"My course mate at entrepreneurship in UENR and SUSEC,"

💕🧿 said:

"Every death is painful, but Portia's death hits different herrr😭😭."

Source: YEN.com.gh