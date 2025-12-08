Ernest Yaw Kumi was buried in his newly completed white mansion in the heart of Wenchi. The house now serves as both his resting place and a tribute to his legacy

The mansion was still under construction before his passing, and he never got the chance to live in it, but his family completed it in honour of his memory before the burial

Flags were raised at the entrance, and the house features elegant tiles throughout, and beautiful lighting

Ernest Yaw Kumi, the Akwatia MP who passed away on July 7, 2025, was buried in a beautiful house in Wenchi, his hometown. The funeral was held on December 6, 2025, at Akyem Wenchi.

The mansion was said to be under construction by him before his sudden death, a place he never got to live in. Now finished and buried in, it honours what he did and the things he hoped for.

According to sources, the house was something Ernest Kumi was really happy to be working on, and he started building it years ago. It was almost done when he died, so his family decided to finish it and bury him there.

Check out the exterior of the building below:

The house looks great. It's all white with fancy designs outside and tiles all over. On the day he was buried, flags were raised in front, making it feel serious but respectful.

There were air conditioners in the room where he was buried, with beautiful lighting and interior designs throughout.

Check out the interior of the building below:

The funeral saw family, politicians, leaders, and people who supported him. A lot of them thought burying him at the house was right, since he cared so much about Wenchi and wanted to help the town.

Even though Ernest Kumi never got to live there, burying him there made the house a memorial to him. Now, it's a place to remember him and what he did for everyone.

Oppong Nkrumah wept at Ernest Kumi's funeral

The rank and file of the New Patriotic Party thronged Akwatia in the Eastern Region to attend the funeral of Ernest Yaw Kumi on December 6.

A moving scene that caught the attention of many occurred when the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayeribi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was seen shedding tears at the event.

The NPP MP, who sat next to Sammy Awuku, could not control his tears as the golden casket of the late former Akwatia MP was brought to the burial grounds.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Magical TV showed him simply picking his handkerchief to wipe his eyes, after which he put his spectacles back and tried to compose himself.

Widow’s emotional tribute to late Ernest Kumi

Previously, YEN.com.gh published the video showing the widow of Ernest Yaw Kumi reading a tribute at the funeral of the late NPP MP has gone viral.

This comes as Mavis Kumi wept uncontrollably as she delivered the tribute and reminisced about the time they shared as a couple.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have sympathised with the bereaved family.

